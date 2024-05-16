Keith Olbermann Shockingly Calls Out His Ex Katy Tur in a MESSY Kiss and Tell Tweet

Guess Who the BBC Suggests to Fill Train Driver Shortage After Lamenting They're...
justmindy
justmindy  |  6:15 PM on May 16, 2024
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File

First of all, talking about an ex publicly is always messy. Don't do that. Not surprisingly, Keith Olbermann did just that today. It's a bad look for a a despicable dude.

Apparently, Keith dated and lived with Katy Tur. She must have been suffering from major brain worms during that time of her life, because gross! She should check with RFK and see the doctor who helped him. It's giving major ICK!

If you want more sordid details of the Katy Tur and Keith Olbermann love fest, there you go.

Please, even the mention is sickening.

Apparently, she is as leftist as Keith who does not even try to hide his bias.

He deleted his first mildly rude tweet and then posted a new one delving even further into his relationship with Tur. Dude, just stop! Katy should have demanded a NDA from this man. Clearly, he is bound to kiss and tell.

Even ex partners aren't off limits when these rabid leftists get mad.

One of his supporters had a weird suggestion. We aren't sure what they mean by this, but leave the pups alone.

Please don't give Keith any ideas. He has already crossed so many lines with this tweet!

This was not just a colleague. Katy was a previous love interest. Keith is really showing such bad taste here. It's shocking.

Keith has absolutely no impulse control.

Katy had to know what she was getting into. If she didn't, she should read Twitchy more because we have careful documentation of Keith's lunacy over the years. Now, she has to live her life always worried about what this lunatic is going to say about her on any given day. Oof.





