Keith Olbermann Shockingly Calls Out His Ex Katy Tur in a MESSY Kiss and Tell Tweet

First of all, talking about an ex publicly is always messy. Don't do that. Not surprisingly, Keith Olbermann did just that today. It's a bad look for a a despicable dude.

Apparently, Keith dated and lived with Katy Tur. She must have been suffering from major brain worms during that time of her life, because gross! She should check with RFK and see the doctor who helped him. It's giving major ICK!

If you want more sordid details of the Katy Tur and Keith Olbermann love fest, there you go.

Whoa!!! Keith banged Katy Tur?? — El Deep Stato Fake Parody (@IiiVindman) May 16, 2024

Please, even the mention is sickening.

Wow! What was Katy Tur doing with/for Keith? I've always thought she leaned right but that doesn't fit with Keith O. who is a progressive. — JDinWC or Jack DiSciullo @JackD19382 (Spoutible) (@JackDiSciullo) May 16, 2024

Apparently, she is as leftist as Keith who does not even try to hide his bias.

What's really interesting is that when he decided not to make @KatyTurNBC a White House Correspondent in 2016 @ChuckTodd took me to dinner to try to get ME to convince her to become an @MSNBC anchor as a consolation prize



Btw Ron Filipkowski has deleted his previous tweet that I… pic.twitter.com/EcLRb17NgJ — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) May 16, 2024

He deleted his first mildly rude tweet and then posted a new one delving even further into his relationship with Tur. Dude, just stop! Katy should have demanded a NDA from this man. Clearly, he is bound to kiss and tell.

I love watching all of you leftists eating each other alive. Keep it up. It's entertainment for many of us out here. — Chuck Koehler, Columnist (@KoehlerChuc) May 16, 2024

Even ex partners aren't off limits when these rabid leftists get mad.

Time to be more careful about your own relationships, KO. If you have a weakness for blondes in their early 20s with journalistic aspirations, you're better off sticking with dogs. — Truly S. (notincleveland.bsky.social) (@hotincleveland) May 16, 2024

One of his supporters had a weird suggestion. We aren't sure what they mean by this, but leave the pups alone.

Tell us what she was like in bed — Ryan: Morel Poacher (@BrichRyan) May 16, 2024

Please don't give Keith any ideas. He has already crossed so many lines with this tweet!

Keith do you always gossip and throw your fellow colleagues under the bus? — Srt370cid (@srt370cid) May 16, 2024

This was not just a colleague. Katy was a previous love interest. Keith is really showing such bad taste here. It's shocking.

Hahaha throwing each other under the bus — Ellen Thompson (@EllenThomp90123) May 16, 2024

Keith has absolutely no impulse control.

Why did you delete this, Psycho? Poor Katy Tur, imagine being on a relationship with Keith. Hahahahaha. pic.twitter.com/M1zuyJ4RDo — Duval County Resident (@matthewwerth) May 16, 2024

Katy had to know what she was getting into. If she didn't, she should read Twitchy more because we have careful documentation of Keith's lunacy over the years. Now, she has to live her life always worried about what this lunatic is going to say about her on any given day. Oof.















