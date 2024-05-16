The Bulwark's Mona Charen Goes to Bat for David French After Panel Cancellation

According to The Christian Post, "The Presbyterian Church in America has canceled a panel discussion scheduled for its churchwide gathering next month that would have included Evangelical writer and New York Times columnist David French in response to much opposition."

Advertisement

"Had I known some of the ways that the panelist has expressed himself or been understood in past writings, I would have made a different choice for the purposes of this seminar," said PCA Stated Clerk Bryan Chapell. The panel discussion was to have been about "How to Be Supportive of Your Pastor and Church Leaders in a Polarized Political Year."

Wow, even the Presbyterian Church doesn't want David French.

The Bulwark's Mona Charen came to French's defense:

If David French is an unacceptable voice in your community, it's an indictment of you, not him. https://t.co/rQRYDCif9F — Mona Charen (@monacharen) May 15, 2024

No, it's an indictment of him. No one wants to sit in a room and be scolded by French for not doing Christianity right.

Is this a parody acccount? — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) May 16, 2024

Oh, of course not. A guy who spends his days endlessly smearing fellow Christians in the annals of the godless NYT is not the problem.



I'd know you work for the Clown-wark based on that tweet alone, even if you didn't have it in your X bio. pic.twitter.com/m3uICU8n6b — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) May 15, 2024

You're such a fraud. — JWF (@JammieWF) May 16, 2024

If you’re defending David French, that’s not only an indictment of you; it’s also a signal that solidarity with elitists like David & with your parochial “tribe” means more to you than actual conservatism. 🙄🙄🙄 — Tom Kattman (@TomKattman) May 16, 2024

You can police your community.



You don't get to police ours. — Jeremy Carl (@realJeremyCarl) May 15, 2024

Or maybe the conservative movement is better off without people who think drag queens doing library story hours for kids are one of the blessings of liberty. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) May 15, 2024

David French is such a sanctimonious, pompous fraud I can’t believe any one actually takes anything he says seriously.



His holier than thou act is just so tiresome. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) May 15, 2024

I'll proudly be indicted by the subversives.



David French is an unacceptable voice in my community. — Addison Smith (@AddisonSmithTV) May 15, 2024

I’m not going to suffer fools gladly. Period. — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) May 16, 2024

@monacharen I’m Presbyterian. He has routinely characterized traditional beliefs as racist or mischaracterized us ignorant. Kind of leftist of you to reject all legitimate criticisms. — MagLevIsMagLAME (@MagLevIsMagLAME) May 15, 2024

David French is unacceptable in any legitimate community. — Fr. John Naugle (@FatherNaugle) May 16, 2024

Oh wait, I see you’re at the Bulwark now. Casting aspersions against a whole group of people is what you get paid for now. — MagLevIsMagLAME (@MagLevIsMagLAME) May 15, 2024

Advertisement

Working hard at conserving conservatism.

He's not welcome in our community. Keep him in yours. — Angela (@AngelaM39710892) May 16, 2024

He’s a clown, always has been, that alone makes him unacceptable. We don’t need more grifters like @DavidAFrench



And that’s before we dig into his anti-Christian and anti-conservative musings. — ██████████ (@PLVS_VLTRA_) May 16, 2024

Gee Mona. Do you even know what the purpose of the Presbyterian church is? It’s not to have a political hack who works for the Times politicize its conference. — Joel App (@AppyJoel) May 16, 2024

David French is an unacceptable voice anywhere. His opinions are for sale — junkman (@HardKnuckleHead) May 15, 2024

This wasn't even a conservative conference. They just didn't want the evangelical voice of the New York Times on their panel.

***