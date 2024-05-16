The Bulwark's Mona Charen Goes to Bat for David French After Panel Cancellation

President Biden's Gaza Pier Project 'Moves Into Hamas Line of Fire'
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on May 16, 2024
NBC

According to The Christian Post, "The Presbyterian Church in America has canceled a panel discussion scheduled for its churchwide gathering next month that would have included Evangelical writer and New York Times columnist David French in response to much opposition." 

"Had I known some of the ways that the panelist has expressed himself or been understood in past writings, I would have made a different choice for the purposes of this seminar," said PCA Stated Clerk Bryan Chapell. The panel discussion was to have been about "How to Be Supportive of Your Pastor and Church Leaders in a Polarized Political Year."

Wow, even the Presbyterian Church doesn't want David French.

The Bulwark's Mona Charen came to French's defense:

No, it's an indictment of him. No one wants to sit in a room and be scolded by French for not doing Christianity right.

Working hard at conserving conservatism.

This wasn't even a conservative conference. They just didn't want the evangelical voice of the New York Times on their panel.

