NIH Official Says He Knows 'How to Make Emails Disappear' After a FOIA Request

On Thursday, the House Oversight Committee held a hearing with NIH Deputy Director Lawrence Tabak. Chairman James Comer had some questions for Tabak about the NIH's document retention policy. For example, is deleting emails part of the policy?

Advertisement

Every one of the three-letter agencies is corrupt and needs to be shut down.

In an email to EcoHealth Alliance President Dr. Peter Daszak, the NIH's David Morens said he'd learned how to make emails that had been FOIA's "disappear."

David Morens' email to @PeterDaszak:



"I learned from our @NIH FOIA lady how to make emails disappear after I am FOIA'd but before the search starts so I think we are all safe. Plus, I deleted most of those earlier emails..." pic.twitter.com/lncVsHYdEp — Mentju (@mentju4) May 16, 2024

This testimony is amazing. The @nih has done everything it can to suppress public transparency about its activities via foia redactions. Finally the NIH director agrees that Morens conspired to violate foia altogether. It's time for the NIH coverup of its misdeeds to end. https://t.co/QWz40RLC2z — Jay Bhattacharya (@DrJBhattacharya) May 16, 2024

It’s heartening to see the curtain being pulled back, and the exposure of individuals who are so deeply corrupted. — KJ (@SnayburtJames) May 16, 2024

It was time for the NIH and Dr. Fauci coverup of all misdeeds to end over 20 years ago but, many corrupt doctors, politicians, their donors, scientists were making too much money on those misdeeds or taking grant funds. So instead all stayed silent and allowed Dr. Fauci to carry… — Gracie Smith (@GraceSm16250397) May 16, 2024

So instead all stayed silent and allowed Dr. Fauci to carry on, hence Covid. Many Democrats, RINOs too, all close friends of RFK Jr., in fact he campaigned for them, like Hillary and Obama-Biden who then had Dr. Fauci fund the Wuhan Lab. Any of the above who praise DeSantis, Biden or others Covid records after they mishandled the vaccines, are complicit.

Obviously some of the docs at the NIH are not the sharpest tools in the shed, and I posit they are placed there for exactly that reason. That’s been my experience in academia. — Joe Abraham1987 (@JAbraham1987) May 16, 2024

These people should go to jail. — @thepairodocs (@thepairodocs) May 16, 2024

It's time for the NIH to end, not just the cover-ups. — cudchewerchad (@cudchewerchad) May 16, 2024

How does Morens still have a job at the NIH? — Greg Gransden (@gregatval) May 16, 2024

"BTW - please use Ralph's gmail address, so I don t get foiA'd.



Cheers,

Peter"https://t.co/WRX2GvGE4h pic.twitter.com/2CKAsmr31E — Deep Real (@BenthemJoost) May 16, 2024

Shut it down. Fire eveyone. We don’t need the NIH. It’s evil. — Chris King (@chrisking) May 16, 2024

When are some of these bastards going to get thrown in the slammer? Why even have laws if people can just keep breaking them constantly and nothing happens to any of them? — Hodlr of Sats (@hodlr_of_sats) May 16, 2024

#DefundGoF

“Did NIH fund gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology through EcoHealth?"



Dr. Tabak: “If you're speaking about the generic term, yes, we did”https://t.co/UXDNCPW07l — Lucky17🍀🇺🇸 (@Lucky17171717) May 16, 2024

Advertisement

As recently as last March, the media had picked up on a study claiming the coronavirus spread to humans from "raccoon dogs."

I’d love to see @PeterDaszak and Fauci in prison. — Mandy (@mandylorianm) May 16, 2024

it's extremely telling that internal emails of this kind can even be completely deleted. it should be standard practice to retain them and to only give the impression that they have been deleted. otherwise.. well.. this. — ura soul (@ura_soul) May 16, 2024

Absolutely criminal! He should have “wiped them with a cloth” then he’d be excused . — Lakelady (@marthamkb) May 16, 2024

Exactly. Hillary Clinton set the standard by deleting tens of thousands of emails and avoiding FOIA by never using her official government email address, and she's not in prison.

***