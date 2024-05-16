Guess Who the BBC Suggests to Fill Train Driver Shortage After Lamenting They're 'Overwhelmingly White'

A couple of weeks ago, the BBC was really troubled that the majority of Britain's train drivers are 'overwhelmingly white, middle-aged men'. The rationale, of course, was that diversity would somehow make the trains safer, or run on time. Or something.

Advertisement

Anyway, after complaining about the demographics of train drivers, the BBC realizes there's actually a driver shortage. But rather than give those jobs to middle-aged white men, they've come up with another suggestion:

Teenagers could help fill train driver shortage https://t.co/KOgOOkPFG9 — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) May 16, 2024

Are you serious right now?

Apparently they are:

Teenagers will be able to qualify to drive trains on Britain's railways under new proposals. The government is asking for views on reducing the minimum age from 20 to 18, in a consultation running until 13 June. The number of train drivers due to retire in the next five years has prompted concerns of a shortage. Their average age at the moment is 48. The Department for Transport said the plan would "build resilience". School leavers would be able to take up apprenticeships to become drivers. Rail Minister Huw Merriman said the department wanted to "open the door for young people considering transport as a career, and this proposal could give school leavers a clear path into the sector". "By boosting age diversity in the sector and attracting more drivers, we can help support reliable services while creating opportunities for more young people," he added.

But what if they're white male teenagers? Do they not qualify for the job?

1000 applicants for every job advertised

There isn’t gonna be a shortage if the train companies get their arse in gear — JayRad (@jayrad198900) May 16, 2024

If there are 1,000 applicants for every job, then there shouldn't be a shortage. Unless those applicants aren't 'diverse' enough.

I’m not sure if I feel confident in this idea tbh after experiencing my eldest me driving 😂😂😂 — Stephen the Bored 🇬🇧 🍌 (@steve_mayc) May 16, 2024

It's a huge responsibility to put on the shoulders of an 18-year-old.

Migrant teenagers, don't cha know? — Jerry Curlan (@WorkforLife3) May 16, 2024

Possibly. Gotta keep diversity in mind at all times.

No they couldn't. The idea that there's any lack of applicants to become train drivers is ludicrous. The problem is slow recruitment & the time it takes to get drivers trained up, very long process (though necessary of course to be safe). — Mike (@Mike18782024) May 16, 2024

If training time and slow recruitment are the issues, teenagers aren't going to fix that problem.

There isn’t a shortage of applicants. This won’t change anything. Most 18 year olds wouldn’t have the skills or experience to be able to pass the tests. — SlurryBarrows (@SlurryBarrows) May 16, 2024

Unless they change the standards of the tests, which never ends well.

A 'Starship Troopers' reference. Excellent work.

Advertisement

Also a great reference.

Personally I think having a teenager at the controls of 2000 tonnes of petrol-filled TEA tanks in a built up area on a Victorian railway system is a really exciting prospect. https://t.co/jD2DvagpI7 — ᛏᚱᚬᛚᛚᚴᛅᚱᛚᛅᚾ (@Ravensthorpe0) May 16, 2024

What could possibly go wrong here?

Oh, EVERYTHING.

"The 3.45pm service to Bristol Temple Meads will terminate at Bristol Parkway because IT'S ALWAYS ME WHO HAS TO DRIVE THE TRAIN AND I AM NOT YOUR SLAVE! THIS IS SO UNFAIR!" https://t.co/8CU7uT1Vzj — Jon Hopkins (@jonhopswan) May 16, 2024

Nailed it.

Also an excellent reference.

This week, the Commons was debating not letting the under-25s drive other young people or children, yet this is also being debated. https://t.co/Ixu9zg0rgt — Ash (@ashmarym10) May 16, 2024

Government in a nutshell, ladies and gentlemen.