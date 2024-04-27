'We Don't Like White People': Here Are Some Highlights From the Pro-Hamas Protests

We argued earlier this week that it wasn't hyperbole at all to call the "Gaza Liberation Zone" inhabitants pro-Hamas. They're literally chanting "We are Hamas."

As James Lindsay has said, though, the cause is never about the cause — the cause is always revolution. Some speakers at pro-Hamas rallies on campus made it perfectly clear they mean it when they chant "Death to America" and burn American flags. Check out this chick:

The mob at Boston University telling you exactly who their enemies are: "Biggest Threat in the World Today? Israel and the USA."



If you think this is just about Israel, you are delusional. pic.twitter.com/8YwdTt9PXJ — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) April 26, 2024

We've heard the leader of the Columbia protests say on video that Zionists don't deserve to live and noted that he hadn't murdered anybody … yet. And Rep. Ilhan Omar dropped by to shake his hand.

Anyway, check out some of the speakers at these encampments:

At a far-left rally for Gaza at George Washington U @GWtweets, an extremist on the microphone says: “There’s only one solution, intifada revolution. We must have a revolution so we can have a socialist reconstruction of the United States of America.” pic.twitter.com/RGJ5J1EKE5 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 27, 2024

"We want to smash the Democratic Party. We want to smash the Republican party. We want to smash this whole goddam capitalist, imperialist empire." This is a communist revolution. pic.twitter.com/8etY0FA0s5 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 27, 2024

It's always about the revolution. The whole idea is to destroy all of the institutions established by white, Christian men and replace them with communism. They want to "disrupt" everything from capitalism to the nuclear family. Why? Because those are based on "whiteness."

“You’re just a white person,” says a racist pro-Gaza protester at @ucla. “We don’t like white people.” pic.twitter.com/6JeIPb5KAa — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 27, 2024

Everyone behind her is white.

As opposed to what, a tattooed racist white woman who hates white people?



This is the entirety of the left now. — Slim Wiggy🇺🇸 (@SlimWiggy) April 27, 2024

This is why the Left fought to keep critical race theory in public schools even though critical race theory wasn't being taught in public schools. They can get all of these privileged white kids to wear keffiyehs and cosplay as members of Hamas.

Somebody get a hijab on that thing STAT! — Countryfucius (@Countryfucius) April 27, 2024

Where were these kids taught to hate Israel and the Jews? Was it perhaps at the university? Check out these faculty members at CUNY:

Faculty staff at CUNY take part in the ‘Of Course’ TikTok trend.



“We’re CUNY faculty of course we’re out here in the Gaza Solidarity Encampment.”



“We’re CUNY faculty of course we support the liberation of Palestine.” pic.twitter.com/Fx561xAuom — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 27, 2024

Here's the NYU faculty forming a ring around the encampment to keep police from entering:

NYU faculty creating a ring around the Gaza solidarity encampment to protect their students after the school threatened mass arrest. So beautiful. pic.twitter.com/OgW21AM9nU — Read Let This Radicalize You (@JoshuaPHilll) April 22, 2024

Note that video was posted by someone with the handle, "Party for Socialism and Liberation."

They not only want Israel wiped off the map, they want American dismantled and put back together in their image.

