Biden Simp Victor Shi Meets 'National Treasure' Anthony Fauci
The White House Correspondents' Dinner aka 'Nerd Prom' is as Obnoxious as You...
Columbia Says It Won't Be Calling the NYPD to Handle Campus Protests Again
Sanctimonious Gavin Newsom Tries to Join in on Noem Ridicule but Gets Promptly...
Dana Loesch Asks Who Was Worse: Jimmy Carter or Joe Biden?
NBC News: White House Planning to Limit Biden's and Harris' Commencement Appearances
Gov. Kristie Noem Says to Preorder Her Book Where She Recounts Shooting Her...
LOL at Arizona State University Lawbreakers: Why Are the Police Letting Frat Boys...
President Biden Blasts 'Hateful Rhetoric' From Pro-Israel Demonstrators at Columbia
Alarming: Fire Marshal Jamaal Bowman Hilariously Duped by Pro-Hamas Twitter Parody Account
'Absolutely Incredible!' Julie Kelly Shares Unsealed Detail From Trump 'Classified Doc' Ca...
President Joe Biden Promises He Will Not Rest Until All American Hostages Are...
Trump-Hating Psychiatrist Proves She Needs a Civics Course While Opining About SCOTUS
Kristi Noem Needs More Courageous Advisers

'We Don't Like White People': Here Are Some Highlights From the Pro-Hamas Protests

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on April 27, 2024
AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah

We argued earlier this week that it wasn't hyperbole at all to call the "Gaza Liberation Zone" inhabitants pro-Hamas. They're literally chanting "We are Hamas." 

Advertisement

As James Lindsay has said, though, the cause is never about the cause — the cause is always revolution. Some speakers at pro-Hamas rallies on campus made it perfectly clear they mean it when they chant "Death to America" and burn American flags. Check out this chick:

We've heard the leader of the Columbia protests say on video that Zionists don't deserve to live and noted that he hadn't murdered anybody … yet. And Rep. Ilhan Omar dropped by to shake his hand.

Anyway, check out some of the speakers at these encampments:

Recommended

'Absolutely Incredible!' Julie Kelly Shares Unsealed Detail From Trump 'Classified Doc' Case
Doug P.
Advertisement

It's always about the revolution. The whole idea is to destroy all of the institutions established by white, Christian men and replace them with communism. They want to "disrupt" everything from capitalism to the nuclear family. Why? Because those are based on "whiteness."

Everyone behind her is white.

This is why the Left fought to keep critical race theory in public schools even though critical race theory wasn't being taught in public schools. They can get all of these privileged white kids to wear keffiyehs and cosplay as members of Hamas.

Where were these kids taught to hate Israel and the Jews? Was it perhaps at the university? Check out these faculty members at CUNY:

Advertisement

Here's the NYU faculty forming a ring around the encampment to keep police from entering:

Note that video was posted by someone with the handle, "Party for Socialism and Liberation."

They not only want Israel wiped off the map, they want American dismantled and put back together in their image.

***

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Absolutely Incredible!' Julie Kelly Shares Unsealed Detail From Trump 'Classified Doc' Case
Doug P.
The White House Correspondents' Dinner aka 'Nerd Prom' is as Obnoxious as You Would Expect
justmindy
Sanctimonious Gavin Newsom Tries to Join in on Noem Ridicule but Gets Promptly Humbled
justmindy
LOL at Arizona State University Lawbreakers: Why Are the Police Letting Frat Boys Do This? (WATCH)
FuzzyChimp
Columbia Says It Won't Be Calling the NYPD to Handle Campus Protests Again
Brett T.
Biden Simp Victor Shi Meets 'National Treasure' Anthony Fauci
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Absolutely Incredible!' Julie Kelly Shares Unsealed Detail From Trump 'Classified Doc' Case Doug P.
Advertisement