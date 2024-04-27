President Biden Blasts 'Hateful Rhetoric' From Pro-Israel Demonstrators at Columbia
Alarming: Fire Marshal Jamaal Bowman Hilariously Duped by Pro-Hamas Twitter Parody Account
'Absolutely Incredible!' Julie Kelly Shares Unsealed Detail From Trump 'Classified Doc' Ca...
President Joe Biden Promises He Will Not Rest Until All American Hostages Are...
Trump-Hating Psychiatrist Proves She Needs a Civics Course While Opining About SCOTUS
Kristi Noem Needs More Courageous Advisers
WHOOPSIES: Emory University Professor Who Was Tackled by Police Confesses to Assaulting Of...
Biden Sees Economy 'Through the Eyes of Scranton and Working People' (Not THESE...
Russel Brand: From Raunchy to Redeemed
Bill Maher as the 'Voice of Reason' on the Left Continues to be...
'It's Not a Safe Place' Says Former Fed Prosecutor Who Was Punched in...
The New York Times EMBARRASSES Themselves in an Attempt to Cover for Lying...
Being Conservative Is the NEW Punk Rock and Biden's Interview With Stern Proves...
White House Down: Biden Aides Attempted to OUST Press Secretary KJP, Fail Because...

LOL at Arizona State University Lawbreakers: Why Are the Police Letting Frat Boys Do This? (WATCH)

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  6:00 PM on April 27, 2024
AngieArtist

A video posted to Twitter/X shows police in Arizona attempting to disband an illegal protest encampment at Arizona State University. The clip shows police presence while young men described as 'white frat boys' throw encampment trash into a truck. We're pretty sure there's a brother among them, but leftists always have to make things about race. The angry woman filming the video is most likely white as well, but we digress.

Advertisement

The annoying activist narrator continues 'We've got the pigs in brown doing nothing about it.'

This has become a typical scene in the past week and a lot of people have no sympathy for professional protester losers. The police reported that most of the arrests made were not even students at ASU.

'Why aren't the police doing anything about those white frat boys?' ask the people breaking the law.

In a second video the resisters are heard whining about being 'brutalized' by the police while chanting 'Peaceful protest! Peaceful arrest!'. LOL. Losers.

Yeah, you'll find no sympathy here. Stop breaking the law and get a real job.

Recommended

'Absolutely Incredible!' Julie Kelly Shares Unsealed Detail From Trump 'Classified Doc' Case
Doug P.
Advertisement

Like we said, people have had enough of this nonsense.

LOL! Get packing, nerds. You're done here.

It's nice to see the youth being represented by people other than the unbathed keffiyeh-wearing libs we've been subjected to for the past week.

Not all heroes wear capes.

The Left is quickly learning that a large segment of the population is not interested in their bullying tactics any longer.

Advertisement

Left-wing social misfits and malcontents may still be able to strong-arm some in liberal academic circles but normal folks have had it.

We don't want a repeat of 2020.

We doubt the police were directing them in any way more than they were focused on the illegal protesters … but we can hope.

Tags: ARIZONA COLLEGE HAMAS PALESTINIAN POLICE PROTEST

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Absolutely Incredible!' Julie Kelly Shares Unsealed Detail From Trump 'Classified Doc' Case
Doug P.
President Biden Blasts 'Hateful Rhetoric' From Pro-Israel Demonstrators at Columbia
Brett T.
Alarming: Fire Marshal Jamaal Bowman Hilariously Duped by Pro-Hamas Twitter Parody Account
Grateful Calvin
Trump-Hating Psychiatrist Proves She Needs a Civics Course While Opining About SCOTUS
FuzzyChimp
WHOOPSIES: Emory University Professor Who Was Tackled by Police Confesses to Assaulting Officer
Grateful Calvin
Bill Maher as the 'Voice of Reason' on the Left Continues to be a Stunning Development
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Absolutely Incredible!' Julie Kelly Shares Unsealed Detail From Trump 'Classified Doc' Case Doug P.
Advertisement