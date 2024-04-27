LOL at Arizona State University Lawbreakers: Why Are the Police Letting Frat Boys Do This? (WATCH)

A video posted to Twitter/X shows police in Arizona attempting to disband an illegal protest encampment at Arizona State University. The clip shows police presence while young men described as 'white frat boys' throw encampment trash into a truck. We're pretty sure there's a brother among them, but leftists always have to make things about race. The angry woman filming the video is most likely white as well, but we digress.

Advertisement

The annoying activist narrator continues 'We've got the pigs in brown doing nothing about it.'

Happening now. @ASU and the police are using frat boys to destroy the camp at Old Main. This is insane. #Occupy4Gaza pic.twitter.com/dAWgm21hxA — AZResist🌵 (@az_resist) April 27, 2024

This has become a typical scene in the past week and a lot of people have no sympathy for professional protester losers. The police reported that most of the arrests made were not even students at ASU.

'Why aren't the police doing anything about those white frat boys?' ask the people breaking the law.

In a second video the resisters are heard whining about being 'brutalized' by the police while chanting 'Peaceful protest! Peaceful arrest!'. LOL. Losers.

Tempe Police and Sheriffs Department arresting peaceful students at Arizona State University. Shame on you @ASU pic.twitter.com/PmRaGRZ3JG — AZResist🌵 (@az_resist) April 27, 2024

Yeah, you'll find no sympathy here. Stop breaking the law and get a real job.

Hahahahahaha — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 27, 2024

Good for them! Sad it took so long. — Pudge (@pudgenet) April 27, 2024

It’s a thing of beauty. — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) April 27, 2024

You're beyond pathetic and will never be a productive member of society. — JWF (@JammieWF) April 27, 2024

This is awesome! — National Park Toad Licker 🇺🇸 (@EricVldw) April 27, 2024

Like we said, people have had enough of this nonsense.

LOL! Get packing, nerds. You're done here.

It's nice to see the youth being represented by people other than the unbathed keffiyeh-wearing libs we've been subjected to for the past week.

Bring in the mad lads!!! 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/g6lePHxzC5 — Defiant Baptist (@DefiantBaptist) April 27, 2024

Not all heroes wear capes.

‘The white frat boys’ and ‘the pigs in brown’ - summarizes why our country is where it is. They protest against violence and then spit words like this and ask for respect. Not how it works. — Be A Voice (@LetNuanceLive) April 27, 2024

The Left is quickly learning that a large segment of the population is not interested in their bullying tactics any longer.

Advertisement

Frat Boys and Cops teaming up against the unwashed horde brings a tear to my eye https://t.co/gnWCWgXj39 pic.twitter.com/QALCYNuEwC — Mr. B (@MrInvigorator) April 27, 2024

Left-wing social misfits and malcontents may still be able to strong-arm some in liberal academic circles but normal folks have had it.

We don't want a repeat of 2020.

+1 if they paid them with free pizza and beer. https://t.co/MmsvGMRHOV — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) April 27, 2024

We doubt the police were directing them in any way more than they were focused on the illegal protesters … but we can hope.