AOC's latest speech on SCOTUS SO dumb it has people accusing HER of being the parody account (WATCH)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:24 AM on July 09, 2023

Now this from AOC is truly impressive.

One for the ages.

A speech she will be remembered for.

And not in a good way.

You all have to see this to believe it ... OH and keep in mind as you watch her ranting about SCOTUS that she herself is has some 'ethics' problems of her own.

Watch:

Wha?

SCOTUS ruled in favor of the Constitution, so of course our 'favorite' Socialist Democrat is unhappy. But accusing them of being 'bought off'? Really? Not to mention Congress has no power over SCOTUS.

It should. It really should.

We checked and double-checked.

It's real. Keep in mind, this is the same woman who once wrote about how confusing her garbage disposal was.

And that drives her insane.

ArtistAngie

In other words:

Womp womp.

***

