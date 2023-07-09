AOC's latest speech on SCOTUS SO dumb it has people accusing HER of being the parody account (WATCH)

Now this from AOC is truly impressive.

One for the ages.

A speech she will be remembered for.

And not in a good way.

You all have to see this to believe it ... OH and keep in mind as you watch her ranting about SCOTUS that she herself is has some 'ethics' problems of her own.

Watch:

The Chief Justice has refused to voluntarily come before Congress to discuss the Supreme Court’s ethics violations.



It’s time to subpoena him. pic.twitter.com/myGGSIvbhW — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) July 8, 2023

Wha?

SCOTUS ruled in favor of the Constitution, so of course our 'favorite' Socialist Democrat is unhappy. But accusing them of being 'bought off'? Really? Not to mention Congress has no power over SCOTUS.

Does it hurt to be as stupid as you are? — Whatevs (@j035ich5pach) July 9, 2023

It should. It really should.

Good luck with that 😂🤣 — THE OCpatriot™ (@OCpatriot_) July 9, 2023

Is this the parody account? — Broken Arrow (@bri35341840) July 8, 2023

We checked and double-checked.

It's real. Keep in mind, this is the same woman who once wrote about how confusing her garbage disposal was.

They don't answer to you. — killmaven (@Killmaven) July 8, 2023

And that drives her insane.

Stop with your nonsense — FoxxyBooks is Voting #Trump2024 (@BooksBiden) July 9, 2023

Can you spell your own name — Heather Hendrickson Golden 🇺🇸 (@codeezra) July 9, 2023

The judicial branch is not subordinate to the legislative branch. Did you even attend junior high? — Rightwing_Vet🐾 (@Florida_Veteran) July 8, 2023

In other words:

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Womp womp.

Related:

MMFA harpy drops SCOOP in thread on 'hate group' Mothers for Liberty after catering their event and LOL

Fake AF Biden influencers BUSTED in receipt-filled thread pushing the SAME #Bidenomics talking points