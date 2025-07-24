CNN NatSec Analyst Explains the Trembling In 'Lawyered Up' James Clapper's Voice

CNN's security analysts are having a heckuva week ever since Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard declassified "Russia collusion" intelligence and delivered some receipts showing how then President Obama directed an effort to undermine Trump's campaign and presidency. In other words it sounds like a coup to us.

One of the people who could be implicated legally is James Clapper, former DNI under Barack Obama.

Clapper knows he might have a problem with that whole "no one is above the law" thing that used to be in fashion for Democrats, but they've tried to sweep that under the rug lately. The former DNI said on CNN that he's lawyered up now that the person sitting at his old desk is finding out exactly what happened a few years ago:

BREAKING: James Clapper admits he is concerned about prosecution and has "lawyered up."



You can even hear the trembling in his voice. Good.



That's the sound of a person who just found out that he is not "above the law."pic.twitter.com/m5esx5bztC — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 24, 2025

As the saying goes, "ain't no fun when the rabbit got the gun."

CNN security analyst Juliette Kayyem would like everybody to believe that Trump, the DOJ, Gabbard and others in this administration are trying to smear Thomas Jefferson himself, hence Clapper's nervous behavior:

Knowing Clapper, I think that is the sound of a man distraught that a nation he spent his life defending as an intelligence chief now has one who is using the position to defame people Trump doesn't like in order to deflect from his scandals. That's the sound. https://t.co/o0Nyf14Uhr — Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) July 24, 2025

Well, there's a little more to the Clapper story than that, not that we expect CNN to report on it honestly.

Your periodic reminder that one of the things to know about Clapper is that he bald-faced lied to Congress about NSA collection of data on Americans, to Sen. Ron Wyden, and was of course never punished. Can we please stop treating him like an arbiter of honorable public service? https://t.co/WbCKQATNZ0 pic.twitter.com/lZGvUHsXkT — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) July 24, 2025

Well, except for all that, Clapper's clean as a whistle!

The man lied to Congress about the mass surveillance program, Juliette. The rest of this post is just deflection. https://t.co/zS85tUjoIR — Rachel Bovard (@rachelbovard) July 24, 2025

You do know he perjured himself before the Senate Intelligence Committee, right? 🤡🤡🤡 — 🇺🇸𝑺𝒍𝒊𝒄𝒌 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑩𝒐𝒖𝒈𝒊𝒆 𝑪𝒉𝒊𝒄𝒌🇺🇸 (@navychick1993) July 24, 2025

He lied to Congress. Guess you’re cool with that 🤡 — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️🥋 (@juliew38138) July 24, 2025

Apparently.

Another CNN security analyst said that by exposing the "Russia collusion" hoax Trump and Gabbard are doing Russia's bidding, which was not an unpredictable reaction. If these people want to know who has been pushing Russia-style misinformation campaigns they should just go look in a mirror.