Could Trump's Visit to the Federal Reserve Possibly Have Gotten More Awkward for...
Really? Check Out Which States CNBC Lists As Having the Worst Quality of...
DOJ Sues New York City, Mayor Eric Adams Over Sanctuary City Policies
LIEawatha Warren Is Back to Lecture Us About President Trump 'Screwing Over' People...
New York City’s Doomsday Countdown: Mamdani’s Socialist Surge Spells Big Trouble for the...
'The Audacity to Grope': X Suggests Titles for Joe Biden's Memoir and BAHAHA...
Congrats, AutoPen! Lefty Celebrates Biden's $10 Million Publishing Deal for His Presidenti...
Ron Klain Ditches Biden’s Brain-Dead Cover-Up: Spills All the Senile Tea
Finger on the Pulse! TIME's List of 100 Best Podcasts Is Every Bit...
And Here We GO: Winsome Earle-Sears' Post Should Scare the HELL Out of...
Hello, 911? We'd Like to Report a Murder! Megyn Kelly Ends Kerstin Emhoff...
Conservative GOES NUCLEAR on Obama's 'Evil Rot,' Says It's Time to RAIN FIRE...
REPORT: UnitedHealthcare Cooperating With Federal Investigation Into Its Medicare Business
VIP
Talk About an EPIC Result from a Wrong TURN! LOL! Guess What Happened...

CNN NatSec Analyst Explains the Trembling In 'Lawyered Up' James Clapper's Voice

Doug P. | 4:20 PM on July 24, 2025
meme

CNN's security analysts are having a heckuva week ever since Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard declassified "Russia collusion" intelligence and delivered some receipts showing how then President Obama directed an effort to undermine Trump's campaign and presidency. In other words it sounds like a coup to us. 

Advertisement

One of the people who could be implicated legally is James Clapper, former DNI under Barack Obama. 

Clapper knows he might have a problem with that whole "no one is above the law" thing that used to be in fashion for Democrats, but they've tried to sweep that under the rug lately. The former DNI said on CNN that he's lawyered up now that the person sitting at his old desk is finding out exactly what happened a few years ago: 

As the saying goes, "ain't no fun when the rabbit got the gun."

CNN security analyst Juliette Kayyem would like everybody to believe that Trump, the DOJ, Gabbard and others in this administration are trying to smear Thomas Jefferson himself, hence Clapper's nervous behavior: 

Well, there's a little more to the Clapper story than that, not that we expect CNN to report on it honestly.

Recommended

Really? Check Out Which States CNBC Lists As Having the Worst Quality of Life (and Why!)
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Well, except for all that, Clapper's clean as a whistle!

Apparently.

Another CNN security analyst said that by exposing the "Russia collusion" hoax Trump and Gabbard are doing Russia's bidding, which was not an unpredictable reaction. If these people want to know who has been pushing Russia-style misinformation campaigns they should just go look in a mirror. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Really? Check Out Which States CNBC Lists As Having the Worst Quality of Life (and Why!)
Amy Curtis
Hello, 911? We'd Like to Report a Murder! Megyn Kelly Ends Kerstin Emhoff In Heated Debate Over J-Lo
Amy Curtis
Could Trump's Visit to the Federal Reserve Possibly Have Gotten More Awkward for Jerome Powell?
Doug P.
HAAA! X Reacts to PROOF Hillary Took Meds for Her Psycho Hosebeast Syndrome and the Memes, OH the MEMES
Sam J.
Ron Klain Ditches Biden’s Brain-Dead Cover-Up: Spills All the Senile Tea
justmindy
LIEawatha Warren Is Back to Lecture Us About President Trump 'Screwing Over' People With Student Debt
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Really? Check Out Which States CNBC Lists As Having the Worst Quality of Life (and Why!) Amy Curtis
Advertisement