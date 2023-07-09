Pearl-clutching masker complains about being sole masker when going out and OMG-LOL the...
Brian Krassenstein 'buuut Trumping' to defend Biden waddling around the beach goes HILARIO...
Scott Presler DROPS Ronna McDaniel for 'flagging' GOP voters who aren't doing what...
AOC's latest speech on SCOTUS SO dumb it has people accusing HER of...
UFC's Dana White encourages other executives to give FREE tickets to The Sound...
At least Hunter Biden got to enjoy the fireworks this week
Taylor Lorenz: TikTok has replaced Twitter as the global town square
Here's a great rebuttal to The Nation's piece on Asian American white supremacists
NYT: Racial disparities in drowning deaths have worsened
George Soros endorsing Ron DeSantis means you should vote Trump
Laura Loomer is not impressed with your mediocre LOSER life of marriage and...
Washington Post: Climate change deniers are largely absent this unusually hot year
CNN says 'Sound of Freedom' was created out of moral panics spread by...
WaPo reports gov't having hands tied on censorship 'unravels plans to protect 2024...

JUST when you thought things couldn't get any dumber, obvious (ugly) MAN wins title of MISS Netherlands

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:28 AM on July 09, 2023

This is the patriarchy.

This man won the title of MISS Netherlands ... it doesn't get much more patriarchial than this:

And the worst part is, he's not even really that pretty.

OK, so we're kidding, the worst part is another man taking an award or space from a woman BUT the fact he looks like he's been hit with the ugly stick makes it even worse.

Years from now, historians will look back on this point in our history and wonder exactly how high we all were ...

This is so damn dumb.

Welcome to 2023.

Recommended

Pearl-clutching masker complains about being sole masker when going out and OMG-LOL the quote-tweets
Sam J.

At least then it would be somewhat accurate.

Fair point.

***

Related:

Pearl-clutching masker complains about being sole masker when going out and OMG-LOL the quote-tweets

Brian Krassenstein 'buuut Trumping' to defend Biden waddling around the beach goes HILARIOUSLY wrong

Scott Presler DROPS Ronna McDaniel for 'flagging' GOP voters who aren't doing what they're told

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !

Tags: TRANS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Pearl-clutching masker complains about being sole masker when going out and OMG-LOL the quote-tweets
Sam J.
Brian Krassenstein 'buuut Trumping' to defend Biden waddling around the beach goes HILARIOUSLY wrong
Sam J.
AOC's latest speech on SCOTUS SO dumb it has people accusing HER of being the parody account (WATCH)
Sam J.
Scott Presler DROPS Ronna McDaniel for 'flagging' GOP voters who aren't doing what they're told
Sam J.
UFC's Dana White encourages other executives to give FREE tickets to The Sound Of Freedom movie
ArtistAngie
Laura Loomer is not impressed with your mediocre LOSER life of marriage and motherhood
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Pearl-clutching masker complains about being sole masker when going out and OMG-LOL the quote-tweets Sam J.