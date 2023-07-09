JUST when you thought things couldn't get any dumber, obvious (ugly) MAN wins title of MISS Netherlands

This is the patriarchy.

This man won the title of MISS Netherlands ... it doesn't get much more patriarchial than this:

A man just won “Miss Netherlands” 2023.



Considering the fact that we live in a post-Truth world, I wasn’t even expecting anything else. It’s all so predictable and unoriginal at this point. pic.twitter.com/j6NKo2cCvu — Eva Vlaardingerbroek (@EvaVlaar) July 9, 2023

And the worst part is, he's not even really that pretty.

OK, so we're kidding, the worst part is another man taking an award or space from a woman BUT the fact he looks like he's been hit with the ugly stick makes it even worse.

An ugly man too. — Rod Dreher (@roddreher) July 9, 2023

The female contestants never had a chance. — Colonel, USAF, Retired (@TopFighterPilot) July 9, 2023

FFS, to add insult to injury, he’s ugly as hell. — Skeptical Stoic (@StoicSkeptical) July 9, 2023

Years from now, historians will look back on this point in our history and wonder exactly how high we all were ...

This is so damn dumb.

He didn't "win" it. It was given to him. the real Miss Netherlands is the girl who would have won if it had not been given to him. — The Sand Reckoner (@EllDee369) July 9, 2023

When leaders are afraid to state the truth and allow the lie to be advanced……then there is no leadership. — JB (@SimmonsBart) July 9, 2023

Welcome to 2023.

They might as well call these events Mr. Netherland... — Lusinski (@LusinskiS) July 9, 2023

At least then it would be somewhat accurate.

Fair point.

***

