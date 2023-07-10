'Too f**kin' bad': Dana White isn't having ANY OF IT when journo tries pushing MUH RACISM (watch)

We love this from Dana White.

Dana is one of those uncancellable peeps who says what he wants, when he wants, to who he wants, and WHY he wants. Hopefully, with more people like him speaking out against the ridiculous push about RACISM from our media (and Hollywood, Big Tech, etc.) more and more of us will feel braver about calling them out ourselves.

Without a fear of being canceled.

Without fear of being fired.

Note, White curses A LOT in this clip when he's asked about racism in a fight so we would definitely call it NSFW ... but it's freakin' awesome.

Watch:

“Too f*cking bad” … this is literally how quick the conversation should be basically any time the DEI crowd pipes up pic.twitter.com/VHC6xbZMzK — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) July 10, 2023

Harsh.

Direct.

Spot freaking on. Our favorite part is when Dana asks, 'Are people b*tching about it ... of course they are,' because he knows exactly where that journo is trying to go. And he ain't havin' any of it.

Hey, we do too. Then again, we tend to like anyone who doesn't take any crap from Lefties, hags, and scolds.

We should form a club.

🎯 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) July 10, 2023

It’s so easy. Idk why we let them make us so scared. — Lobbyist_pundit 💸 (@Lobbyist_pundit) July 10, 2023

Good question.

All the huzzah.

