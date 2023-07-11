Oh honey, NO: Young Turks alum accusing TERFS of upholding the patriarchy by protecting women goes WRONG

Imagine not only calling women who refuse to give up their spaces, sports, and existence to men TERFS but then blaming THEM for upholding the patriarchy. Crazy, right? Especially considering what women are literally fighting is men who believe they are women, who believe they are entitled to our spaces, sports, and existence, and if we're not willing to allow that then we're somehow the bad guys.

And they threaten us and call us names.

Or worse.

But sure, 'TERFISM' is the real problem.

TERFism actually upholds patriarchy by gatekeeping femininity, insisting that the boundaries of womanhood are drawn by sexual and/or reproductive organs. By reinforcing existing gender binaries, TERFs lock women into the male gaze: whether for baby-making or mere sexualization. — Emma Vigeland - @emmavigeland.bsky.social (@EmmaVigeland) July 10, 2023

Women understand what women really are is not 'locking them into the male gaze.'

Holy crap.

Is that dumb or what?

Gynophobes like Emma actually uphold the patriarchy by claiming men can be women, that men who pretend to be women are better at it, and that actual women, born with female bodies, should defer to the men who beat them and call them names like TERF and transphobe. — Uncultured Purrl (@AmericanPurrl) July 10, 2023

Yeah, we will not be deferring to men in dresses who wear too much makeup when it comes to deciding what women are.

Not. Happening.

No. Insisting on boundaries to keep men who play act being women from inserting themselves into female spaces is how we remove ourselves from the “male gaze”. — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) July 10, 2023

My daughter Emily was kicked out of the locker room at her middle school today. When she was finished crying she told me she’s going to gaze extra hard at the other girls now. pic.twitter.com/9Y3x16pi1V — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. & Ally (@HollyBriden) July 10, 2023

Reality exists whether you accept it or not. You will never be free of it. — Lady Hecate ⚫️ (@hecate40) July 10, 2023

Transgenderism is the ultimate in patriarchy!



And white liberal women stupidly uplift these men who treat being a woman as a costume.



If I had to guess why, it would be most of the men who LARP as women are fellow white liberals-whom they will always stand up for! — Rebecca V-Devoted Reality Believer (@RebeccaAVelo) July 10, 2023

Give in to men or you're supporting the patriarchy is one helluva stupid take.

She tried to redeem herself by playing the race card within womanhood ... responding to a MAN who was telling her she was right. Ain't that somethin'?

Exactly. As if different women don’t have different struggles related to their womanhood… A white woman like myself has had a much easier road than a Black woman, an indigenous woman, a trans woman, etc. And not coincidentally, it’s white female victimhood driving TERFism. — Emma Vigeland - @emmavigeland.bsky.social (@EmmaVigeland) July 10, 2023

Buuuut no.

The struggling non-white immigrant women who are coerced with the full force of the state by white males in dresses to give them bikini waxes are the real oppressors. — Rev. Dr. Ashanti Van Buren+ (@AshantiVanBuren) July 10, 2023

We don't even wanna know.

Please stop the with the posturing and self-flagellation. You are making some insane assumptions about what women of other skin colors go through and what their lives were like. — Super Human Epoch (@SuperHumanEpoch) July 10, 2023

Without posturing though, would she have anything to say?

We're guessing no.

