Oh honey, NO: Young Turks alum accusing TERFS of upholding the patriarchy by protecting women goes WRONG

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:53 AM on July 11, 2023
Twitchy

Imagine not only calling women who refuse to give up their spaces, sports, and existence to men TERFS but then blaming THEM for upholding the patriarchy. Crazy, right? Especially considering what women are literally fighting is men who believe they are women, who believe they are entitled to our spaces, sports, and existence, and if we're not willing to allow that then we're somehow the bad guys.

And they threaten us and call us names.

Or worse.

But sure, 'TERFISM' is the real problem.

Women understand what women really are is not 'locking them into the male gaze.'

Holy crap.

Is that dumb or what?

Yeah, we will not be deferring to men in dresses who wear too much makeup when it comes to deciding what women are.

Not. Happening.

Give in to men or you're supporting the patriarchy is one helluva stupid take.

She tried to redeem herself by playing the race card within womanhood ... responding to a MAN who was telling her she was right. Ain't that somethin'?

Buuuut no.

We don't even wanna know.

Without posturing though, would she have anything to say?

We're guessing no.

***

