Terrifying Transparency! Senator Tells CNN’s Dana Bash How Musk and X Users Upended Spending Bill

Tennessee Senator Bill Hagerty is crediting Elon Musk and X for shining an unprecedented spotlight of transparency on the recent spending bill in Congress. The response on X was huge and had lawmakers rushing to eliminate unnecessary pork and whittle the bill down to a manageable size. Of course, this mobilized ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats. They attacked Musk for daring to share info with voters who then used that knowledge to hold elected officials accountable. Heaven forbid! Thankfully, Hagerty knows what really happened.

Advertisement

Here you go. (WATCH)

NEW: Senator Bill Hagerty says we wouldn't have even known what was in the 1,500 page spending bill without X.



“Thank God Elon Musk bought Twitter, that's the only way we would know what's in this bill. Elon Musk's transparency helped make this happen."pic.twitter.com/IoGIaopkfp — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 22, 2024

Users on X were able to pick apart the bill and focus on what needed to be cut thanks to transparency. The whole episode also highlighted the corrupt process of creating and voting on bills.

So, a sitting Senator admits he had no clue what was in the CR before his vote and "Thank God Elon Musk bought Twitter..."



Why? Because we have a completely corrupt legislative process by design that has been going on for decades.



It is outrageous and no one is talking about it — LegioInvictus (@LegioInvictus24) December 22, 2024

It should be mandatory to have five business days to review any bill larger than 150 pages.



The bill should be made available to the public immediately upon its release to congress. — Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) December 22, 2024

Many were shocked their representatives are voting on legislation they haven’t had time to read. Several commenters want this annual end-of-the-year farce to stop.

This is a stunning admission at multiple levels. So basically nobody in Congress did their job and X did it for them for the first time.



Seems like X better do more of their job. Go beyond just reading bills and onto writing them. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) December 22, 2024

I think the admission is honest and its purpose was to shine a light on the scam of delivering a bill that is too large to digest in the time they were given. To get up and say that in CNN took some courage. That Christmas tradition was just shattered. I think that’s the point… — KDK (@justpoppinin2c) December 22, 2024

It’s fairly obvious that ‘journalists’ are still trying to grapple with what this new level of transparency means to their agenda. So sad.

I think he meant that WE THE AMERICAN PEOPLE wouldn't have known what's in the bill w/out Elon & X!!! I love how Dana Bash just refuses to accept what a good thing it is that we now have X to provide truth & transparency!!!! — Lisa Nadig (@nadig_lisa12480) December 22, 2024

This is the way forward. Elon Musk and 𝕏 is shining a spotlight on the process. The powers that be want it all to remain in the shadows.



Only nefarious actors hate that the American people have a say in our government. Remember that. — Mike (@PartayCaptain) December 22, 2024

Advertisement

Of course that would be her follow up 🤦‍♂️ — 𝔓𝔲𝔟𝔩𝔦𝔲𝔰 🪶 (@Federalist85) December 22, 2024

She was really struggling to find a way to spin that lol — Britt🫶🏼🇺🇸☀️ (@BrittBritt71421) December 22, 2024

In the aftermath, ‘journalists’ were left scrambling on how to taint America’s newfound avenue and ability to challenge their government. They echoed Dems on Capitol Hill by referring to Musk as ‘President Musk’ for carrying out his delegated DOGE duties. You can tell this political seismic shift is good for America by seeing how many establishment Republicans, Democrats and TV talking heads are rattled by it. Stay rattled, it’s just the beginning.