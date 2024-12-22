Terrifying Transparency! Senator Tells CNN’s Dana Bash How Musk and X Users Upended Spending Bill

Risk It for the Brisket: Michigan BBQ Joint Continues Racking Up the Wins...
Warren Squire  |  3:30 PM on December 22, 2024
AP Photo/John Locher

Tennessee Senator Bill Hagerty is crediting Elon Musk and X for shining an unprecedented spotlight of transparency on the recent spending bill in Congress. The response on X was huge and had lawmakers rushing to eliminate unnecessary pork and whittle the bill down to a manageable size. Of course, this mobilized ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats. They attacked Musk for daring to share info with voters who then used that knowledge to hold elected officials accountable. Heaven forbid! Thankfully, Hagerty knows what really happened.

Here you go. (WATCH)

Users on X were able to pick apart the bill and focus on what needed to be cut thanks to transparency. The whole episode also highlighted the corrupt process of creating and voting on bills.

Many were shocked their representatives are voting on legislation they haven’t had time to read. Several commenters want this annual end-of-the-year farce to stop.

It’s fairly obvious that ‘journalists’ are still trying to grapple with what this new level of transparency means to their agenda. So sad.

In the aftermath, ‘journalists’ were left scrambling on how to taint America’s newfound avenue and ability to challenge their government. They echoed Dems on Capitol Hill by referring to Musk as ‘President Musk’ for carrying out his delegated DOGE duties. You can tell this political seismic shift is good for America by seeing how many establishment Republicans, Democrats and TV talking heads are rattled by it. Stay rattled, it’s just the beginning.

