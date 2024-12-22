Breaking: Governor Kathy Hochul Touts Safety of New York City Subway After Female...
Israel Foreign Ministry Takes Pope Francis to Task Over Pontiff's Claims of Israeli...
Risk It for the Brisket: Michigan BBQ Joint Continues Racking Up the Wins...
Oilfield Rando LAUGHING at Derpy Netflix Movie Because IT LOOKS BAD Triggers a...
Terrifying Transparency! Senator Tells CNN’s Dana Bash How Musk and X Users Upended...
Sen. Tim Scott Notes That 'Skyrocketing Costs' Are 'Bitter Aftertaste' of Biden’s Policies
VIP
Cenk Uygur ... Good Guy or Still a Bad Guy? I Have Questions
They've Learned NOTHING: Democrats' Man Problem Won't Be Fixed With Young 'Bro Whisperer'
John Fetterman: Democrat Friends Voted for Trump and MAGA Supporters Not ‘Fascists’
VIP Membership Christmas SALE: 60% Off!
Right on Cue, the New York Times Goes Full GRINCH With Anti-Christian Christmas...
Sen. Bill Hagerty Responds to Bill Kristol: 'Serious Men Oppose Government Censorship'
You're Hired! Trump Taps Creator Of 'The Apprentice' For Diplomatic Post
Most CORRUPT Admin Maybe EVER! Just GUESS How Some NGOs Were Actually Funded...

Drone Alone: Chris Christie Rolls to ABC ‘News’ Bringing Predictions of a Trump-Musk Rift

Warren Squire  |  4:30 PM on December 22, 2024
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is back to throwing his weight around on legacy media outlets. They somehow always find room to squeeze him in. This time he’s making the rounds predicting a rift will soon grow between President-Elect Donald Trump and ‘First Buddy’ Elon Musk.

Advertisement

Check him out. (WATCH)

Christie, like many political commentators, is confusing Trump‘s first term with his upcoming one. Unlike before, Trump was able to personally vet and handpick his entire team this time around. Christie won’t make the cut this time either.

You’d be hard-pressed to find anyone outside the rubble of the current TV ‘news’ landscape who cares what Christie has to opine.

These posters know the score.

Recommended

Breaking: Governor Kathy Hochul Touts Safety of New York City Subway After Female Passenger Burned Alive
Warren Squire
Advertisement

First, Christie was a joke, now he’s a meme. Even Trump threw himself on the dogpile recently.

See for yourself.

No, he won’t recover. He’ll roll from network to network dispensing his political ‘wisdom’ like a low-rent Rick Santorum. Meanwhile, Musk and Trump seem to be having a ball right now. Neither appears to be particularly troubled by Christie’s tired drone on TV or the drones above his head.

Tags: ABC NEWS CABINET CHRIS CHRISTIE DONALD TRUMP DRONE DRONES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Breaking: Governor Kathy Hochul Touts Safety of New York City Subway After Female Passenger Burned Alive
Warren Squire
Risk It for the Brisket: Michigan BBQ Joint Continues Racking Up the Wins Against Tyrannical Whitmer
Amy Curtis
Oilfield Rando LAUGHING at Derpy Netflix Movie Because IT LOOKS BAD Triggers a WHOLE Lotta Lefty Stupid
Sam J.
No WORDS! Former Kamala Insider Leaks Jill Biden's PLAN for the Country As Joe Leaves the WH and YIKES
Sam J.
Terrifying Transparency! Senator Tells CNN’s Dana Bash How Musk and X Users Upended Spending Bill
Warren Squire
Israel Foreign Ministry Takes Pope Francis to Task Over Pontiff's Claims of Israeli 'Cruelty' in Gaza War
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Breaking: Governor Kathy Hochul Touts Safety of New York City Subway After Female Passenger Burned Alive Warren Squire
Advertisement