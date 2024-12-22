Drone Alone: Chris Christie Rolls to ABC ‘News’ Bringing Predictions of a Trump-Musk Rift

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is back to throwing his weight around on legacy media outlets. They somehow always find room to squeeze him in. This time he’s making the rounds predicting a rift will soon grow between President-Elect Donald Trump and ‘First Buddy’ Elon Musk.

Check him out.

Chris Christie has weighed in on the effort to drive a wedge between Trump and Elon:



"It ends when Trump believes that something has gone wrong and he needs someone to blame, and Musk becomes the person to blame."



"The people who sit at the very center with Trump have a shelf…

Christie, like many political commentators, is confusing Trump‘s first term with his upcoming one. Unlike before, Trump was able to personally vet and handpick his entire team this time around. Christie won’t make the cut this time either.

To be fair Christie is not totally wrong here, given Trump's track record. I do think things will go better this time around because Trump has learned a lot and is picking all his own people instead of going with what the party tells him. Fingers crossed. — ConservativeCompiler (@mikekellogg) December 22, 2024

Chris Christie AKA the Toad!



Has always had a beef with Donald Trump when he passed him up to serve in his administration!



That’s a wound that will never heal for Christie. I wouldn’t take anything Christie says at face value! The man holds resentment and always will! — Patriot Dad ❤️✝️🇺🇸 (@NickCAdams) December 22, 2024

You’d be hard-pressed to find anyone outside the rubble of the current TV ‘news’ landscape who cares what Christie has to opine.

These posters know the score.

Same corrupt players on recycle.



Still longing for the day, hopefully soon, when all of these wheels and cogs of the system are no longer relevant. — Webmiester (@YourWebmiester) December 22, 2024

The idea that anyone assigns value to anything burped up out of Christie’s maw is the most interesting and hilarious thing about it



Legacy media stuck on the same anti-Trump grifter class — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 22, 2024

First, Christie was a joke, now he’s a meme. Even Trump threw himself on the dogpile recently.

See for yourself.

That drone meme really got to him... 🤣🤣 — Gordon Runkle Photo (@Gordon_R_Photo) December 22, 2024

Christie is mad his drone delivery was interrupted — Donna Davis (@DonnaDavisHNL) December 22, 2024

He may never recover from that meme — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 22, 2024

No, he won’t recover. He’ll roll from network to network dispensing his political ‘wisdom’ like a low-rent Rick Santorum. Meanwhile, Musk and Trump seem to be having a ball right now. Neither appears to be particularly troubled by Christie’s tired drone on TV or the drones above his head.