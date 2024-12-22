Pure Projection! Musk Derangement Syndrome Sufferer AOC Says the RIGHT Controls Social Media Algorithms

Projection: the Left are very, very good at it. Because everything they accuse the Right of being -- from fascist to racist to propagandists -- are things the Left actually are. It's really textbook Psych 101 stuff.

On top of that, they never coped well with Elon Musk purchasing Twitter. They had a stranglehold on pretty much every media outlet, including social media, until Musk's purchase and now they still run a majority of those outlets. But it's not enough for them.

They want to have total control. And when they don't, they lecture us about the dangers of propaganda.

Watch AOC try to say the Right is the problem here:

AOC says *OUR SIDE* is in control of "the algorithms, narrative, and propaganda" pic.twitter.com/0l8zEKlJ4l — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 22, 2024

EL. OH. EL.

Ah, yes, because it's conservatives who control the media, corporate America, academic institutions, Hollywood, the courts, etc etc etc....



The left has owned the public square for years. — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) December 22, 2024

Yes they have. And we all know it.

They just can't stand not having total control.

Even if that were true, who cares. If you spend $44 BILLION to buy the platform then you should get special treatment in the algorithm.



I remember MySpace where everyone automatically followed Tom as soon as they signed up 😂 — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) December 22, 2024

Ah, Tom. Everyone's best friend.

AOC has never been suspended on a social media platform. I have. She can get bent — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) December 22, 2024

So has this writer.

Good Heavens. Exactly one platform (X) isn't wholly controlled by Leftists, and they act like they're being silenced. 🙄 — Fight With Memes (@fightwithmemes) December 22, 2024

They truly believe they are being silenced.

They are coping so hard. They are lost now that they don’t control the public square. They don’t know what to do except go back to 2016 style of attacks. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) December 22, 2024

That'll work so well for them.

Not.

AOC didn’t mind when old Twitter was throttling all conservatives and censoring anything that didn’t promote the leftist narrative.



Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube still do that. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 22, 2024

Because that's (D)ifferent.

Nuttier than squirrel droppings.

Elon Musk is living rent free in AOCs head. https://t.co/mRVc7izs3E pic.twitter.com/b8GYRj6yWG — jc grundl (@GrundlJc) December 22, 2024

Totally rent free.

Never misses.

When privileged people experience equality, it feels like oppression. https://t.co/ohVqzpG01G — +P Hollow-Point Lovecraft (@CloudCage) December 22, 2024

Nailed it.

Zuckerberg literally testified that the gov pressured meta to censor information. @elonmusk lets people talk freely. There is still false information on twitter. But the difference is, people can see both narratives and make an informed decision for themselves. F**k *YOUR side. https://t.co/TXHaOdlUrX — Torrey (@t33m4c) December 22, 2024

They don't like it when people get to talk freely.

AOC just confirmed that this was what the Democrats have been doing for years. She’s panicking because they no longer have that stronghold on us. https://t.co/8KWJdapK1i — Jennifer Aniston💎🇺🇸🦅 (@AnistonJeniferO) December 22, 2024

Yeah, she really let the cat out of the bag: this is what Democrats do.

AOC beat everyone to the punch when it comes to Musk derangement syndrome; she had it years ago! https://t.co/RUvIiudlrM — gallejl (@gallejl1) December 22, 2024

Patient Zero for Musk Derangement Syndrome.