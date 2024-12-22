LET'S GO! Rand Paul Says He Supports Vast Majority of Trump Cabinet Nominees,...
Cenk Uygur ... Good Guy or Still a Bad Guy? I Have Questions
They've Learned NOTHING: Democrats' Man Problem Won't Be Fixed With Young 'Bro Whisperer'
John Fetterman: Democrat Friends Voted for Trump and MAGA Supporters Not 'Fascists'
Right on Cue, the New York Times Goes Full GRINCH With Anti-Christian Christmas...
Sen. Bill Hagerty Responds to Bill Kristol: 'Serious Men Oppose Government Censorship'

Pure Projection! Musk Derangement Syndrome Sufferer AOC Says the RIGHT Controls Social Media Algorithms

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on December 22, 2024

Projection: the Left are very, very good at it. Because everything they accuse the Right of being -- from fascist to racist to propagandists -- are things the Left actually are. It's really textbook Psych 101 stuff.

On top of that, they never coped well with Elon Musk purchasing Twitter. They had a stranglehold on pretty much every media outlet, including social media, until Musk's purchase and now they still run a majority of those outlets. But it's not enough for them.

They want to have total control. And when they don't, they lecture us about the dangers of propaganda.

Watch AOC try to say the Right is the problem here:

EL. OH. EL.

Yes they have. And we all know it.

They just can't stand not having total control.

Ah, Tom. Everyone's best friend.

So has this writer.

They truly believe they are being silenced.

That'll work so well for them.

Not.

Because that's (D)ifferent.

Nuttier than squirrel droppings.

Totally rent free.

Never misses.

Nailed it.

They don't like it when people get to talk freely.

Yeah, she really let the cat out of the bag: this is what Democrats do.

Patient Zero for Musk Derangement Syndrome.

