So SKEERY! Ron Perlman gets all big and bad with movie execs annnd we can't stop LAUGHING (watch)

Full disclosure.

Our original headline about Ron Perlman threatening movie execs used, 'UNGA BUNGA,' but then we decided that was an insult ... to Neanderthals. SO we scrapped it.

See? We're thoughtful and kind and stuff.

And as we said, Perlman thought he'd get all big and bad with execs going so far as to imply he'd do something to their homes. Note, we aren't taking sides here because we think both sides are ridiculous BUT this is just so damn dumb.

Especially after he took his Twitter ball and went home earlier this week.

Ron Perlman on the studio exec that wanted the strike to drag on until union members lose their homes:



“There’s a lot of ways to lose your house. You wish that on people, you wish that families starve while you’re making 27-fucking-million a year.” pic.twitter.com/BWBNeervml — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 14, 2023

UNGA BUNGA would have worked.

Dadgummit.

Bet he's never been upset by being paid too much.



Doubt he'd insist the lower paid actors should get some of his paycheck.#limousineliberal — Melanie (@Imagecaptured) July 14, 2023

Ron Perlman threatening to burn studio executives houses down was definitely on my bingo card lol. This is basically a terroristic threat.



It makes the WGA/SGA strike look psychopathic and unhinged and maybe it is. https://t.co/5SfGpr9WL9 — Lofti Pixels (@loftipixels) July 14, 2023

Yeah, well, you go on strike and that's the risk you take, big fella... https://t.co/ANP3AOEIdL — Michael Quinn Sullivan 🇺🇸 (@MQSullivan) July 14, 2023

Oh noez! Their cushy jobs making bank reading the words someone else writes for them are too hard.

Don't mind us, we're looking for the world's tiniest violin. Surely there's one around here somewhere.

You would think that being rich and famous would make you happy. But Ron is perpetually angry at the world. https://t.co/vRT6VcbWRp — RAMZPAUL (@ramzpaul) July 15, 2023

As we've said before when horrible people are fighting one another, let them FIGHT!

***

