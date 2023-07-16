This birth control ad targeting Republicans is stupid and if you believe it,...
So SKEERY! Ron Perlman gets all big and bad with movie execs annnd we can't stop LAUGHING (watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:43 AM on July 16, 2023

Full disclosure.

Our original headline about Ron Perlman threatening movie execs used, 'UNGA BUNGA,' but then we decided that was an insult ... to Neanderthals. SO we scrapped it.

See? We're thoughtful and kind and stuff.

And as we said, Perlman thought he'd get all big and bad with execs going so far as to imply he'd do something to their homes. Note, we aren't taking sides here because we think both sides are ridiculous BUT this is just so damn dumb.

Especially after he took his Twitter ball and went home earlier this week.

UNGA BUNGA would have worked.

Dadgummit. 

Oh noez! Their cushy jobs making bank reading the words someone else writes for them are too hard.

Don't mind us, we're looking for the world's tiniest violin. Surely there's one around here somewhere.

As we've said before when horrible people are fighting one another, let them FIGHT!

***

