Rep. Pramila Jayapal DRAGGED for lame statement trying to take back shockingly anti-Semitic comments

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:19 AM on July 17, 2023
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Here we are, once again, writing about a Democrat making grossly anti-Semitic comments and trying to walk them back by making all sorts of excuses and statements that of course, the media will run with right before they go back to accusing the Right of being anti-Semites, white nationalists, white supremacists and puppy-kickers. It's a ridiculous, predictable cycle at this point.

This time around, it's Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal, and she accused Israel of being a racist state.

Classy, right?

From the New York Post:

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, the chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, denounced Israel as a “racist state” in a speech over the weekend, kicking up a firestorm.

The Washington state Democrat harshly condemned the US ally as her appearance at the annual Netroots Nation progressive activist conference in Chicago was interrupted by “Free Palestine” demonstrators.

“As somebody who’s been in the streets and participated in a lot of demonstrations, I want you to know that we have been fighting to make it clear that Israel is a racist state,” she said.

If you want to actually see her say it, watch:

And here is her predictable and meaningless statement.

RIIIIIIIGHT.

It's not her fault, she was just trying to deal with the situation.

Sure.

Nice try, hater.

Anti-Semitic Communist creep.

That reads.

Ok, THAT one will definitely leave a mark.

***

ISRAEL PRAMILA JAYAPAL

