Rep. Pramila Jayapal DRAGGED for lame statement trying to take back shockingly anti-Semitic comments

Here we are, once again, writing about a Democrat making grossly anti-Semitic comments and trying to walk them back by making all sorts of excuses and statements that of course, the media will run with right before they go back to accusing the Right of being anti-Semites, white nationalists, white supremacists and puppy-kickers. It's a ridiculous, predictable cycle at this point.

This time around, it's Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal, and she accused Israel of being a racist state.

Classy, right?

Top progressive Dem Rep. Pramila Jayapal declares ‘Israel is a racist state’ https://t.co/TCQ9uSPupi pic.twitter.com/6RceccbcfG — New York Post (@nypost) July 16, 2023

From the New York Post:

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, the chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, denounced Israel as a “racist state” in a speech over the weekend, kicking up a firestorm. The Washington state Democrat harshly condemned the US ally as her appearance at the annual Netroots Nation progressive activist conference in Chicago was interrupted by “Free Palestine” demonstrators. “As somebody who’s been in the streets and participated in a lot of demonstrations, I want you to know that we have been fighting to make it clear that Israel is a racist state,” she said.

If you want to actually see her say it, watch:

Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal attempts to appease so-called "Free Palestine" protesters after they hijacked a leftist conference: "We have been fighting to make it clear that Israel is a racist state!" pic.twitter.com/9p2aX6uh4F — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 15, 2023

And here is her predictable and meaningless statement.

RIIIIIIIGHT.

It's not her fault, she was just trying to deal with the situation.

Sure.

Nice try, hater.

As you RT the sycophants who are okay with your consistent hateful rhetoric, feel free to RT this one. https://t.co/xheeRgpAaQ — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) July 17, 2023

Vile witch. — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) July 17, 2023

A lot of words written for you doesn't change the fact you're an anti-Semitic Communist creep. — JWF (@JammieWF) July 16, 2023

Anti-Semitic Communist creep.

That reads.

A lot of words written for you doesn't change the fact you're an anti-Semitic Communist creep. — JWF (@JammieWF) July 16, 2023

Ok, THAT one will definitely leave a mark.

***

Related:

Just when we think she can't get ANY dumber Kamala Harris GOES THERE with climate change

WATCH: Tucker Carlson's take on White House cocaine is STRAIGHT-freakin'-fire and LOL

Former Dem turned Republican Mesha Mainor shares emails from Democrats showing their true RACIST colors

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !