BUSTED! Bloomberg writer TRASHING 'Sound of Freedom' as a QAnon film connected to pedo group

Is 'Sound of Freedom' a QAnon dog whistle, or is it just another thriller? @nberlat saw the movie and has an answer. https://t.co/qmk1Sa7DNg via @opinion — Bloomberg (@business) July 15, 2023

What IS IT with these Leftist rags trying to tie 'Sound of Freedom' to Q? Guys, gals, whatever you call yourselves, CHILD SEX TRAFFICKING is sadly very real and an issue that should never be partisan. If you find yourself defending child sex trafficking to own the cons, you're a horrible person.

And quite possibly connected to pedophilia ... like the writer of that piece up there.

Noah Berlatsky.

The person who wrote this Bloomberg opinion piece is leftist activist Noah Berlatsky @nberlat. He was the spokesperson for M.A.P. (minor-attracted person) advocacy group, Prostasia. In 2017, he tweeted that pedophiles are a stigmatized group who get designated as deviants for… https://t.co/SGqZ5CEqbB pic.twitter.com/6yq7LGqfgJ — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) July 17, 2023

Yikes.

So much yikes. All the yikes. Not sure there are enough YIKES out there for this.

Not to mention, we're seeing a trend here. A disturbing, creepy AF trend.

Note, Berlatsky is also locked down so even if you're not blocked, unless you were already following him, you can't see his tweets. Wonder if he's trying to clean house.

I watched it yesterday with my wife. It is a truly powerful film. After watching #TheSoundOfFreedom for myself, I also determined that anyone bashing this movie must like children. — G💰 (@Gman1776NC) July 17, 2023

It is really strange that anyone would object to a film like 'Sound of Freedom'.

Unless of course, those who object have ... well ... creepy connections to pedophile groups and have attempted to make pedophiles sound like the real victims here.

He's right. Pedophiles are a stigmatized group.



Just like thieves and murderers.



CAN'T IMAGINE WHY. — King of Zeroes ⑨ (@KevinDahmer) July 17, 2023

Because they should be.

Yup.

