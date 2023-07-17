BUSTED! Bloomberg writer TRASHING 'Sound of Freedom' as a QAnon film connected to pedo group

Self-proclaimed 'mama bear' BRAGGING about fighting for her 'kiddo's' they/them pronouns g...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:47 AM on July 17, 2023
Artist Angie

It all started here:

What IS IT with these Leftist rags trying to tie 'Sound of Freedom' to Q? Guys, gals, whatever you call yourselves, CHILD SEX TRAFFICKING is sadly very real and an issue that should never be partisan. If you find yourself defending child sex trafficking to own the cons, you're a horrible person.

And quite possibly connected to pedophilia ... like the writer of that piece up there.

Noah Berlatsky.

Yikes.

So much yikes. All the yikes. Not sure there are enough YIKES out there for this.

Not to mention, we're seeing a trend here. A disturbing, creepy AF trend.

Note, Berlatsky is also locked down so even if you're not blocked, unless you were already following him, you can't see his tweets. Wonder if he's trying to clean house.

It is really strange that anyone would object to a film like 'Sound of Freedom'. 

Unless of course, those who object have ... well ... creepy connections to pedophile groups and have attempted to make pedophiles sound like the real victims here.

Because they should be.

Yup.

***

