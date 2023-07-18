OMG, WE'RE ALL GONNA DIE! Community Notes DROPS Ilhan Omar for ridiculous climate alarm tweet

LOL-WATCH: Look on Jamie Raskin's face as Cori Bush calls abortion a lifeline...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:12 AM on July 18, 2023
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

WE'RE ALL GONNA DIIIIIIIIIIIIIIE!

No seriously.

According to Ilhan Omar, we just literally broke the record for the hottest day in 120,000 YEARS! Yeah, we made the same face. Don't take our word for it, here's her ridiculous tweet:

The icing on Ilhan's stupid cake is the Community Note. Gotta love independent journalism on Twitter these days ... we could never have relied on the mainstream media to fact-check Ilhan before Elon.

And what's REALLY funny about the note is she didn't even bother to read her own source. 

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Welp, when you look at it like that ... Maze is right. If we're just now breaking those records that were set for a BAZILLION years that means it's something Biden is doing. Ok, that makes this even funnier.

Same.

Sam J.

It was probably those Russian time-traveling hackers who wrote a bunch of homophobic stuff on Joy Reid's personal blog years ago. Yeah, that's the ticket.

Oof.

That's not great.

Way to drop the ball, climate activists from 120,000 years ago!

***

CLIMATE CHANGE ILHAN OMAR

LOL-WATCH: Look on Jamie Raskin's face as Cori Bush calls abortion a lifeline for trans folks says it all Sam J.