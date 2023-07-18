OMG, WE'RE ALL GONNA DIE! Community Notes DROPS Ilhan Omar for ridiculous climate alarm tweet

WE'RE ALL GONNA DIIIIIIIIIIIIIIE!

No seriously.

According to Ilhan Omar, we just literally broke the record for the hottest day in 120,000 YEARS! Yeah, we made the same face. Don't take our word for it, here's her ridiculous tweet:

The earth just broke the record for the hottest day in 120,000 years. In fact, we broke in on three separate days.



National climate emergency now. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 17, 2023

The icing on Ilhan's stupid cake is the Community Note. Gotta love independent journalism on Twitter these days ... we could never have relied on the mainstream media to fact-check Ilhan before Elon.

And what's REALLY funny about the note is she didn't even bother to read her own source.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Looks like Trump did a better job at fighting climate change than Biden. — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 18, 2023

Welp, when you look at it like that ... Maze is right. If we're just now breaking those records that were set for a BAZILLION years that means it's something Biden is doing. Ok, that makes this even funnier.

Just here for the ratio. — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) July 18, 2023

Same.

This probably stupidest tweet in last 120,000 years — Islamicat 💣😾🕌 💥 (@_Islamicat) July 18, 2023

I’m glad the Neanderthals kept such thorough climate records lest we never know about our looming planetary extinction. — Storm (@stormrobinson) July 18, 2023

Who measured the temperature 100,000 years ago and how did they tell you? — Tom Buckley (@BullheadRanch) July 18, 2023

It was probably those Russian time-traveling hackers who wrote a bunch of homophobic stuff on Joy Reid's personal blog years ago. Yeah, that's the ticket.

Oof.

That's not great.

I bet all the climate activists from 120,000 years ago are piiiiiiissssssed. — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) July 18, 2023

Way to drop the ball, climate activists from 120,000 years ago!

***

Related:

Dan Bongino BLISTERS former FBI agent and national disgrace Peter Strzok for insisting FBI is unbiased

Sports Illustrated lobs an airball losing their minds over Brittney Griner making a dunk and LOL

Mike Lee UNLOADS on Biden's Dept. of Defense for grossly WOKE policies destroying our armed forces

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !



