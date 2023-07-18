FBI whistleblower's testimony on WHY FBI is hiding 11K+ hours of Jan 6 footage DAMNING for FBI (watch)

Don't mind us, we're just busy adjusting our tinfoil hats as we watch this footage from an FBI whistleblower talking about WHY the FBI refuses to show over 11,000 hours of footage on January 6 ... on the very day Trump himself says he is anticipating his indictment and even arrest in connection to January 6.

Watch this:

🚨FBI whistleblower testifies under oath that FBI won’t allow 11,000+ hours of J6 footage to be released b/c it would expose undercover agents committing crimes inside Capitol



This is why they’re indicting President Trump - to cover up their J6 setup

pic.twitter.com/k6I8gLSY0m — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) July 18, 2023

The fact the DOJ is working overtime to protect itself when it comes to January 6 should be an eye-opener to all of us. This is insane.

What an awful election 2020 was, you guys. Just awful.

And where are Republicans on impeaching Biden?



Nowhere!



And that is why they keep going after us... we do nothing! — Thomas George Editor of The-Trumpian.com (News) (@Real_News123) July 18, 2023

Don't worry, they'll probably write a sternly worded letter.

Demand to get to the bottom of this!

Hold useless hearings ...

Their usual go-to's.

Definitely what it's starting to feel like.

Every day it gets a little bit worse.

Its time to release all the footage and expose the agents, they are corrupt anyway. — Nation gone under (@WarriorMark8) July 18, 2023

If they've got nothing to hide, really, the best idea is to release it all. Hiding it only makes people more suspicious of their actions and of the agency in general. And considering how few of us still trust in our institutions? Not a good thing.

