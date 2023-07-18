Rachel Levine defends gender-affirming care for children who might be 'going through the...
FBI whistleblower's testimony on WHY FBI is hiding 11K+ hours of Jan 6 footage DAMNING for FBI (watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:46 PM on July 18, 2023
Meme

Don't mind us, we're just busy adjusting our tinfoil hats as we watch this footage from an FBI whistleblower talking about WHY the FBI refuses to show over 11,000 hours of footage on January 6 ... on the very day Trump himself says he is anticipating his indictment and even arrest in connection to January 6.

Watch this:

The fact the DOJ is working overtime to protect itself when it comes to January 6 should be an eye-opener to all of us. This is insane.

What an awful election 2020 was, you guys. Just awful.

Don't worry, they'll probably write a sternly worded letter.

Demand to get to the bottom of this!

Hold useless hearings ...

Their usual go-to's.

Definitely what it's starting to feel like.

Every day it gets a little bit worse.

If they've got nothing to hide, really, the best idea is to release it all. Hiding it only makes people more suspicious of their actions and of the agency in general. And considering how few of us still trust in our institutions? Not a good thing.

***

