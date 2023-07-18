WATCH: Tucker Carlson rips GOP candidates (Pence?) mad about his all but ENDING their campaigns

Tucker Carlson doesn't have an ounce of guilt or worry about how he 'treated' the various GOP candidates who sat down with him at the Blaze Media Summit to talk about their campaigns and agendas. We can only guess he's talking about Pence who we think he decimated during the interview. Then again, he could be talking about Chris Christie who was big and tough about the election but couldn't be bothered to show up ... Tucker did actually call him out.

See for yourself what else Tucker thinks:

Tucker talks about ripping GOP presidential candidates at the Blaze Media Summit: "You’re trying to run my country and you’re mad that I’m trying to get you to be more precise about your answers that you should have memorized already because you’re presuming to represent me?" pic.twitter.com/nzRSaZVNfN — TheBlaze (@theblaze) July 18, 2023

If only we had more people in the media willing to do just this.

And not just on the Republican side, but the Democrat side as well.

Crazy talk, we know. WE'RE DREAMERS.

I watched it all. Fantastic job of putting a bright light on these people who want our support. — biker4life (@biker4life) July 18, 2023

Absolutely.

Tucker articulates exactly what we all want our politicians to do, explain themselves and be accountable for their views, since they want to “represent” us. https://t.co/MB6iZp5qUm — Steve Lozano (@Steve1r09) July 18, 2023

Pence needs to collect what the big guys owe him & retire. https://t.co/IQAL4Jw9c8 — 🌲◽️Max◽️🌲 (@twitrsukzbigly) July 18, 2023

Tucker just made what we all knew about Pence's campaign more EVIDENT.

It was over before it started.

Sorry, not sorry.

Move along, lil dawgie.

