Ilhan Omar playing the race card to circle the wagons around fellow anti-Semite Pramila Jayapal BACKFIRES

Ok, so nobody is surprised anti-Semite Ilhan Omar came to the defense of the most recently outed anti-Semite, Pramila Jayapal. But to claim those blasting Jayapal for calling the state of Israel 'racist' are policing the language of Black and brown women?

Get the eff out of here with that crap.

Seriously.

It's old.

It's pathetic.

And it's boring.

Case in point:

We spend too much time policing the language of Black and brown women who speak out against oppression and not enough time ending the oppression of Black and brown people. https://t.co/jnfqE25iLz — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 18, 2023

Remember when Ilhan said, 'Some people did some thing'?

So this isn't THAT stupid, but it's close.

It is not only morally wrong, but routinely gives the current MAGA leadership of the Republican Party a cudgel to use against Democrats. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 18, 2023

How TF does any of this have anything to do with MAGA? C'mon lady, give it a rest.

Rep. Jayapal apologized for her wording. Dem leaders should accept that and move on, not join the GOP in continuing to shame her. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 18, 2023

Or, and hear us out, they should hold her and Ilhan accountable FOR REAL when it comes to these anti-Semitic comments. For far too long, they've allowed them to get away with it - heck, Nancy Pelosi herself basically said Ilhan was too stupid to know any better because she didn't know how to use words like the rest of us.

We're not even making that up.

Only when anti-Semites are held accountable in the Democratic Party will these comments stop, and this has nothing to do with the color or sex of the person spewing it.

Get a new card or two, Ilhan.

