Ilhan Omar playing the race card to circle the wagons around fellow anti-Semite Pramila Jayapal BACKFIRES

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:56 PM on July 18, 2023
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Ok, so nobody is surprised anti-Semite Ilhan Omar came to the defense of the most recently outed anti-Semite, Pramila Jayapal. But to claim those blasting Jayapal for calling the state of Israel 'racist' are policing the language of Black and brown women?

Get the eff out of here with that crap.

Seriously.

It's old.

It's pathetic.

And it's boring.

Case in point:

Remember when Ilhan said, 'Some people did some thing'? 

So this isn't THAT stupid, but it's close.

How TF does any of this have anything to do with MAGA? C'mon lady, give it a rest.

Or, and hear us out, they should hold her and Ilhan accountable FOR REAL when it comes to these anti-Semitic comments. For far too long, they've allowed them to get away with it - heck, Nancy Pelosi herself basically said Ilhan was too stupid to know any better because she didn't know how to use words like the rest of us.

FBI whistleblower's testimony on WHY FBI is hiding 11K+ hours of Jan 6 footage DAMNING for FBI (watch)
Sam J.

We're not even making that up.

Only when anti-Semites are held accountable in the Democratic Party will these comments stop, and this has nothing to do with the color or sex of the person spewing it.

Get a new card or two, Ilhan. 

***

Tags: ANTI-SEMITE ILHAN OMAR PRAMILA JAYAPAL

