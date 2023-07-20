HA! Rep. Dan Goldman couldn't have REKT Biden more if he TRIED during IRS whistleblower hearing (watch)

Boy oh boy, those IRS whistleblower hearings yesterday were really something else. Suppose we should thank our Democrat pals for making the case against the Biden family for us - they were so desperate to defend him that they inadvertently (accidentally) gave them all up.

Especially Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman.

What a train wreck this guy is.

Watch:

While playing Biden family lawyer, @RepDanGoldman inadvertently prompted IRS Whistleblower Shapley to confirm @POTUS did discuss Chinese business deals with Hunter.



Joe Biden continues to DENY having knowledge of his son's shady business dealings.



Americans deserve answers. pic.twitter.com/SVslMIMyBi — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) July 19, 2023

America deserves more than answers ...

Just sayin'.

NEW: In attempt to clear President Biden of any wrongdoing with his son Hunter, Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman accidentally proves that Joe Biden *was* in fact involved in his son’s business dealings.



Goldman: “You testified that Hunter told his dad: ‘I may be trying to start a… pic.twitter.com/zxcjBLrnNR — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 20, 2023

Hey Dan, thanks for doing the GOP's job for them.

Really.

Now what will they do with it? Sadly, we're not expecting much - maybe a sternly worded letter or two.

This guy is always stepping on his own toes....😂😂😂🤡 — Penny Farrington (@PennyFarringt14) July 19, 2023

@RepJamesComer When does Tony Bobulinski testify about the 'Big Guy'? And when do we get detailed tax returns from Joe Biden? pic.twitter.com/aE0h5sLdUy — Joni Job (@jj_talking) July 19, 2023

In other words, when will you all DO something with this?

We also deserve for you people to DO SOMETHING!! Having hearings and pearl clutching on TV is simply not cutting it. Useless is what you are. 🤡 — Nancy the Neanderthal 🇺🇸 (@nan_mclellan) July 20, 2023

See what we mean?

***

Related:

WATCH KJP squirm and REFUSE to condemn Dem Rep. Pramila Jayapal's BLATANTLY anti-Semitic comments

Ilhan Omar playing the race card to circle the wagons around fellow anti-Semite Pramila Jayapal BACKFIRES

FBI whistleblower's testimony on WHY FBI is hiding 11K+ hours of Jan 6 footage DAMNING for FBI (watch)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !