HA! Rep. Dan Goldman couldn't have REKT Biden more if he TRIED during IRS whistleblower hearing (watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:34 AM on July 20, 2023
Townhall

Boy oh boy, those IRS whistleblower hearings yesterday were really something else. Suppose we should thank our Democrat pals for making the case against the Biden family for us - they were so desperate to defend him that they inadvertently (accidentally) gave them all up.

Especially Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman.

What a train wreck this guy is.

Watch:

America deserves more than answers ...

Just sayin'.

Hey Dan, thanks for doing the GOP's job for them.

Really.

Now what will they do with it? Sadly, we're not expecting much - maybe a sternly worded letter or two.

AOC snaps after being put on list of Congressional anti-Semites, tries claiming it's GOOD thing
Sam J.

In other words, when will you all DO something with this?

See what we mean?

***

WATCH KJP squirm and REFUSE to condemn Dem Rep. Pramila Jayapal's BLATANTLY anti-Semitic comments

Ilhan Omar playing the race card to circle the wagons around fellow anti-Semite Pramila Jayapal BACKFIRES

FBI whistleblower's testimony on WHY FBI is hiding 11K+ hours of Jan 6 footage DAMNING for FBI (watch)

