Lynda Carter tries deleting tweet mocking sex trafficking as a 'conspiracy theory' BUUUT we got it

Et tu, Wonder Woman?

Dammit.

Lynda Carter made a very stupid comment about child sex trafficking being a conspiracy theory. She was making a nasty dig at Twitter, the Right, and of course the movie, 'Sound of Freedom'. Apparently, it didn't go so hot for Carter because she deleted it.

But you know us, and you know Twitter, we were gonna find it.

Pretty awful, right?

Lynda Carter bravely coming out in support of child sex trafficking — Tax Dollars at Rest (@TaxRest) July 20, 2023

We suppose Hollywood is gonna Hollywood.

Being upset about global child sex trafficking being revealed is a mighty weird flex, Lynda. Try not to be gross. — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) July 20, 2023

You can see why she tried to delete it ... and why we can't let her get away with it.

What’s the conspiracy here Lynda ? That Child Trafficking is fake ? What are you not telling us ? — Ruff Ruffman 🇵🇷🏴‍☠️ #MENTOO (@King__Julian7) July 20, 2023

What a silly, entitled harpy. — IntellectualDorkWeb (@Intel_Dork) July 20, 2023

We see a lot of horrible and gross on Twitter - yay us.

Seeing this from Lynda Carter though? Just so damn disappointing. Since when is caring about children not being sex trafficked partisan? Is Hollywood really just that far gone?

Does she know there's a "Logout" option? — FatAssFranky (@FatAssFranky) July 20, 2023

There's also a 'don't be a disgusting weirdo on Twitter' option that she failed to adhere to.

What was she THINKING?!

Every day they reveal their true selves. THAT is the amazing thing about this app. — I Can’t Even (@PalleyKara) July 20, 2023

Not entirely sure we'd call that 'amazing,' but it is definitely eye-opening.

***

***

