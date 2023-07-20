Lynda Carter tries deleting tweet mocking sex trafficking as a 'conspiracy theory' BUUUT we got it

Democrats Try to Censor RFK Jr. During Censorship Hearing
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:51 AM on July 20, 2023
Sarah D.

Et tu, Wonder Woman?

Dammit.

Lynda Carter made a very stupid comment about child sex trafficking being a conspiracy theory. She was making a nasty dig at Twitter, the Right, and of course the movie, 'Sound of Freedom'. Apparently, it didn't go so hot for Carter because she deleted it.

But you know us, and you know Twitter, we were gonna find it.

Pretty awful, right?

We suppose Hollywood is gonna Hollywood.

You can see why she tried to delete it ... and why we can't let her get away with it.

We see a lot of horrible and gross on Twitter - yay us.

Seeing this from Lynda Carter though? Just so damn disappointing. Since when is caring about children not being sex trafficked partisan? Is Hollywood really just that far gone?

Sam J.

There's also a 'don't be a disgusting weirdo on Twitter' option that she failed to adhere to.

What was she THINKING?!

Not entirely sure we'd call that 'amazing,' but it is definitely eye-opening.

***

