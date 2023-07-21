Check out HORRIFIC texts sent by Swalwell-supported trans rep now arrested for child...
Brand releases 'Gay Water' as a DEFIANT answer to the Dylan Mulvaney and...
Sen. John Kennedy leaves Durbin speechless TORCHING Dems for RACIST attacks on Justice...
Mark Levin tosses AP spin on Biden corruption allegations into the Dem propaganda...
'Dude, GFY': David Frum DRAGGED for defending the DIY chemical murder of a...
NO SURPRISE: Whoopi Goldberg gets EVERYTHING wrong when criticizing 'Try That In A...
John Kirby insists Biden was being 'very, very clear' in this video (what...
It's time for voters to FIGHT back against elite media interference in our...
Superstars Jake Owen & Jason Isbell spar over Jason Aldean ... and fans...
Rolling Stone rolls itself into a shredder explaining why Jason Aldean's song is...
Kennedy Exposes Democrat Plan to Kill SCOTUS
Here are 2 ratio-worthy takes from CNN that show why so many people...
Journo who broke Hunter laptop story had 'mind-boggling testimony on the extent of...
Hell to the YEAH! Parent goes OFF on teacher's union president for fighting...

LA-HOO-SA-HER: NE teacher's union president MELTS DOWN debating school choice with Corey DeAngelis

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:09 AM on July 21, 2023
Meme screenshot

As Twitchy readers know, a mama bear in Nebraska took the president of the teacher's union there, Tim Royers, APART because he has been fighting against giving her child a choice when it comes to education. Fighting against giving HER a choice. 

Welp, seems Royers took to Twitter to debate Corey DeAngelis about school choice, exploiting the tragic story of a kid who he believes wouldn't have benefitted from school choice ... a decade ago. He really should be the face of all teacher's unions since he's showing us who they really are.

Anything to protect the union.

Take a look.

One kid had a horrible situation, long ago, so all kids should be stuck in crappy schools.

Dude, this is not the win you think it is.

Awww, look at how HEROIC they were.

HA HA HA HA

Then this was the kicker ... 

Recommended

Sen. John Kennedy leaves Durbin speechless TORCHING Dems for RACIST attacks on Justice Thomas (watch)
Sam J.

Professional and classy AF.

Always.

His job is to protect crappy teachers in crappy schools, regardless of what that may do to the kids. As Al Shanker (teacher's union toadie) once said,' When schoolchildren start paying union dues, that's when I'll start representing the interests of school children.'

They always remind us what their real focus is, and it's not the kids.

BUT THAT ONE KID A DECADE AGO THEY CAN'T PROVE EXISTS MIGHT NOT HAVE GOTTEN HELP ... or, you know, they probably would have. What a disgusting, sad little argument to hold all children back in order to protect the union.

When they show you who they really are, believe them.

***

Related:

'Dude, GFY': David Frum DRAGGED for defending the DIY chemical murder of a viable, third-trimester baby

Hell to the YEAH! Parent goes OFF on teacher's union president for fighting against school choice (watch)

NO idea what the Hell is going on BUT this Anthony Weiner interview about Hillary Clinton is NUTS (watch)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sen. John Kennedy leaves Durbin speechless TORCHING Dems for RACIST attacks on Justice Thomas (watch)
Sam J.
Brand releases 'Gay Water' as a DEFIANT answer to the Dylan Mulvaney and Bud Light backlash
justmindy
Mark Levin tosses AP spin on Biden corruption allegations into the Dem propaganda shredder
Doug P.
'Dude, GFY': David Frum DRAGGED for defending the DIY chemical murder of a viable, third-trimester baby
Sam J.
NO SURPRISE: Whoopi Goldberg gets EVERYTHING wrong when criticizing 'Try That In A Small Town'
ArtistAngie
Hell to the YEAH! Parent goes OFF on teacher's union president for fighting against school choice (watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Sen. John Kennedy leaves Durbin speechless TORCHING Dems for RACIST attacks on Justice Thomas (watch) Sam J.