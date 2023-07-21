LA-HOO-SA-HER: NE teacher's union president MELTS DOWN debating school choice with Corey DeAngelis

As Twitchy readers know, a mama bear in Nebraska took the president of the teacher's union there, Tim Royers, APART because he has been fighting against giving her child a choice when it comes to education. Fighting against giving HER a choice.

Welp, seems Royers took to Twitter to debate Corey DeAngelis about school choice, exploiting the tragic story of a kid who he believes wouldn't have benefitted from school choice ... a decade ago. He really should be the face of all teacher's unions since he's showing us who they really are.

Anything to protect the union.

Take a look.

I'll give you the same example I gave at that news conference: seven years ago, I had a student we could barely get to class because she lived with her single mom who had MS and at 15 became primary caregiver. What you're proposing doesn't work for her, or countless other kids. https://t.co/INTarIYDvO — Tim Royers (@MW_Royers) July 21, 2023

One kid had a horrible situation, long ago, so all kids should be stuck in crappy schools.

Dude, this is not the win you think it is.

As soon as we figured out their circumstances our guidance department set up for meal delivery, and we worked to provide flexibility for them to complete their work given their life circumstances. There is ZERO chance that family would benefit from this. — Tim Royers (@MW_Royers) July 21, 2023

Awww, look at how HEROIC they were.

HA HA HA HA

Then this was the kicker ...

So no, you freaking troglodyte, I don't think I "own your kids," but after spending more than a decade securing scholarships, providing evidence to CPS, helping get winter clothes, and plenty of other things, I'm just sharing what the real world is like. — Tim Royers (@MW_Royers) July 21, 2023

Professional and classy AF.

Always.

We have to trap everyone in government schools because one mom had MS https://t.co/NwOSKiPYfh — GeorgeSmith2 (@WestMichP2) July 21, 2023

His job is to protect crappy teachers in crappy schools, regardless of what that may do to the kids. As Al Shanker (teacher's union toadie) once said,' When schoolchildren start paying union dues, that's when I'll start representing the interests of school children.'

“This one kid I knew wouldn’t benefit so all kids should stay in failing government schools.”



What an idiotic mindset. This is why our schools are in the state they’re in. https://t.co/nFGBxoVR4G — rigo man (@rigoman14) July 21, 2023

They always remind us what their real focus is, and it's not the kids.

Quite the rhetorical trick. Pick one example 7 years old and say it outweighs the benefits to thousands of children who would benefit from school choice.



Maybe allow school choice AND ALSO deal with unique cases like the 15yo? Or is that beyond your capability? @PolitiBunny — JimBobLAX (@JimBobLAX) July 21, 2023

BUT THAT ONE KID A DECADE AGO THEY CAN'T PROVE EXISTS MIGHT NOT HAVE GOTTEN HELP ... or, you know, they probably would have. What a disgusting, sad little argument to hold all children back in order to protect the union.

When they show you who they really are, believe them.

