Hell to the YEAH! Parent goes OFF on teacher's union president for fighting against school choice (watch)

We could watch this mama bear go off on the president of this teacher's union over and over and over again.

You'd think by now they'd realize that moms and dads are done playing when it comes to their children and that what they did to families and kids in the name of public health (while pushing for more money and power) will never be forgotten OR forgiven. And school choice is the number one way to get rid of these unions - they know it.

This is why so many of them are fighting so hard against it.

The kids don't matter, the money and power do - and for Democrats, the kids don't matter, the teacher's unions' dollars do. It's a gross and obnoxious cycle that our kids consistently pay the price for.

Watch this mama:

Nebraska parent GOES OFF on teachers union president for fighting against school choice. pic.twitter.com/8pHqZ7ocKF — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 20, 2023

Yes, it's a little windy but you can hear her ripping into him ... and we love it.

And you can tell the president of the teacher's union really doesn't know what to do here.

I wish I knew who this woman was so I could tell her personally she is right!! When my daughter couldn't read in first grade, there wasn't time enough for the system to be reformed to help her. I homeschooled. She is 36. A DPT, and the schools are still crap. — Charlotte Clinesmith (@CharClin) July 20, 2023

Why would anyone ever argue against the money following the student? KIDDING. We know why ... and this mom knows why as well.

Thank God for parents like this woman. She is amazing. — 4thboys (@Tortola02494) July 20, 2023

Luckily, there is an army of parents out there.

Ask Virginia Democrats.

This is how it’s done. Ask someone why they oppose school choice, and they have no good answers.



The real answer they won’t admit to is:



“The Teachers Union pays me a lot of money to protect them, and as such I care little about underperforming children, teachers and schools.” — Chris Jackson (@cj12jackson) July 20, 2023

Disco.

***

***

