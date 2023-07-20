Journo who broke Hunter laptop story had 'mind-boggling testimony on the extent of...
Hell to the YEAH! Parent goes OFF on teacher's union president for fighting against school choice (watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:16 PM on July 20, 2023

We could watch this mama bear go off on the president of this teacher's union over and over and over again.

You'd think by now they'd realize that moms and dads are done playing when it comes to their children and that what they did to families and kids in the name of public health (while pushing for more money and power) will never be forgotten OR forgiven. And school choice is the number one way to get rid of these unions - they know it.

This is why so many of them are fighting so hard against it.

The kids don't matter, the money and power do - and for Democrats, the kids don't matter, the teacher's unions' dollars do. It's a gross and obnoxious cycle that our kids consistently pay the price for.

Watch this mama:

Yes, it's a little windy but you can hear her ripping into him ... and we love it.

And you can tell the president of the teacher's union really doesn't know what to do here.

Why would anyone ever argue against the money following the student? KIDDING. We know why ... and this mom knows why as well. 

Luckily, there is an army of parents out there.

Ask Virginia Democrats.

