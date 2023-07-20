Trans-harpy RAGES at people for not masking in 2023 because they're white supremacists and stuff

We're not entirely sure when everything the Left doesn't like became white supremacy but you'd think they'd figure out when they call everything white supremacy then nothing is white supremacy.

Yes?

This is just ridiculous.

This trans activist knows it's 2023, yes? And the pandemic has been over for a long time now? Some people just need any reason to feel oppressed or victimized because that's all they know.

Like this guy (check out his forearms).

Watch:

Not masking in July, 2023 puts trans and BIPOC lives in danger and is a symbol of white supremacy pic.twitter.com/d1ZVXyVEKe — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 20, 2023

We got nothin'.

Doctors are claiming trans people deserve to die? They're allowing them to bleed out in the streets?

Sorry, but we don't buy it. If this person wants to wear a mask, that's fine, but he doesn't get to tell others how to live their lives for his benefit. Just not how it works, regardless of what the federal government or public health told him during their politically-driven lockdowns.

Excellent make up. It is fitting that he looks like a character from the Land of Make Believe. pic.twitter.com/UWvAJfYQtH — BH (@bradyjholt) July 20, 2023

Because raging at people on TikTok will totally get them to mask up.

Yup.

Masking policies were a failure pic.twitter.com/68HpFAGCO9 — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) July 20, 2023

From the get-go.

Yup again.

I can’t believe I made it through the whole thing. — Santa Cruz Mountain Goat 🏴 (@SCMountainGoat) July 20, 2023

Same here.

Heh.

***

***

