Tom Elliott asks Tweeps to 'name that band' with pic of Jen Psaki and David Hogg and ROFLMAO (thread)

We don't know about you guys, but we could really just use a few laughs. Luckily, we have this tweet from Tom Elliott and responses to provide lots and lots of laughs for us today. Guess that makes him a real giver.
It all started here:
Name this band pic.twitter.com/1AwTTBpOhl— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 19, 2023
Seems a simple request, yes? Name that band.
And here we go:
The Right Swipes.— Melissa 🤬 (@UserFriendlyMel) July 19, 2023
Nickelback— Nate W. Ewing (@realNateEwing) July 19, 2023
Ouch.
AC/HE-SHE— G (@stevensongs) July 20, 2023
Hey, we see what he did here.
The Chinese Ingredients (ginger and soy)— Quaran-Tina (@superbucks2050) July 19, 2023
Trudy and that blowfish— Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) July 19, 2023
Gingerhog— Political Sock (@politicalsock) July 19, 2023
The Griftful Red
Tough crowd.
Well, for Psaki and Hogg.
Butthole Surfers— Johnny Ringo (@TombstoneAriz) July 20, 2023
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA
Guns and posers. https://t.co/Ahj477roDD— Danielle (@daniellemerrim1) July 19, 2023
The Indigo Girls https://t.co/xA50QdCmvW— Sean The Producer (@SeanTheProducr) July 20, 2023
Stick and St0ned. https://t.co/4jBwTXoUim— Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) July 20, 2023
The White Gripes https://t.co/9TP5DuETpG— jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 20, 2023
Josie & the Pussy https://t.co/DWskzHWhVd— Lizzy Lou Who 🇺🇸 (@_wintergirl93) July 20, 2023
*cough cough*
Florence and the Douchine https://t.co/KeUzaj3UQe— Governor Dill (@TheGreenOldDill) July 19, 2023
And fin.
***
***
