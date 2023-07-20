Tom Elliott asks Tweeps to 'name that band' with pic of Jen Psaki and David Hogg and ROFLMAO (thread)

We don't know about you guys, but we could really just use a few laughs. Luckily, we have this tweet from Tom Elliott and responses to provide lots and lots of laughs for us today. Guess that makes him a real giver.

It all started here:

Name this band pic.twitter.com/1AwTTBpOhl — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 19, 2023

Seems a simple request, yes? Name that band.

And here we go:

The Right Swipes. — Melissa 🤬 (@UserFriendlyMel) July 19, 2023

Nickelback — Nate W. Ewing (@realNateEwing) July 19, 2023

Ouch.

Hey, we see what he did here.

The Chinese Ingredients (ginger and soy) — Quaran-Tina (@superbucks2050) July 19, 2023

Trudy and that blowfish — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) July 19, 2023

Gingerhog



The Griftful Red — Political Sock (@politicalsock) July 19, 2023

Tough crowd.

Well, for Psaki and Hogg.

Butthole Surfers — Johnny Ringo (@TombstoneAriz) July 20, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

The Indigo Girls https://t.co/xA50QdCmvW — Sean The Producer (@SeanTheProducr) July 20, 2023

Josie & the Pussy https://t.co/DWskzHWhVd — Lizzy Lou Who 🇺🇸 (@_wintergirl93) July 20, 2023

*cough cough*

Florence and the Douchine https://t.co/KeUzaj3UQe — Governor Dill (@TheGreenOldDill) July 19, 2023

And fin.

***

