'Dude, GFY': David Frum DRAGGED for defending the DIY chemical murder of a viable, third-trimester baby

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:25 AM on July 21, 2023
Townhall Media

We've been making jokes about Trump breaking people and Trump Derangement Syndrome for many years now. Sadly, it has come to our attention that this is really no laughing matter because many people really are broken, sad, empty shells of themselves ...

And all because of one politician. Imagine nuking your entire legacy over one guy?

Like David Frum has. 

For example, Frum is very upset that a mom and daughter who worked together to murder a 30-week viable baby and then BURNED THE BODY are facing criminal charges.

Look at this hot mess:

Now, Frum has to know this was no ordinary abortion, but that's not stopping him from pandering to his newfound tribe on the Left. You know, people who think they're the smart ones because they gave up their principles when a guy they didn't like won the presidency.

Sad, silly, Frum-dumb.

Because of course, he is.

That's who he is now.

ArtistAngie

What a horrific bandwagon Frum has jumped on.

As usual.

We like that.

So very, very broken.

And maybe a little bit evil.

***

