'Dude, GFY': David Frum DRAGGED for defending the DIY chemical murder of a viable, third-trimester baby

We've been making jokes about Trump breaking people and Trump Derangement Syndrome for many years now. Sadly, it has come to our attention that this is really no laughing matter because many people really are broken, sad, empty shells of themselves ...

And all because of one politician. Imagine nuking your entire legacy over one guy?

Like David Frum has.

For example, Frum is very upset that a mom and daughter who worked together to murder a 30-week viable baby and then BURNED THE BODY are facing criminal charges.

Look at this hot mess:

They swore up and down they wouldn't send girls and women to prison for having abortions. They lied. — David Frum (@davidfrum) July 21, 2023

Now, Frum has to know this was no ordinary abortion, but that's not stopping him from pandering to his newfound tribe on the Left. You know, people who think they're the smart ones because they gave up their principles when a guy they didn't like won the presidency.

Sad, silly, Frum-dumb.

Will the policing and punishment of women be an important issue in 2024? It sure seemed important to the outcome in 2022 - and that was while the new surveillance regime was still mostly hypothetical. Now it's becoming real. — David Frum (@davidfrum) July 21, 2023

David Frum out here full-throatedly endorsing and defending the DIY chemical killing of a viable third-trimester child, followed by the burning of her remains, and illegal concealment of those human remains. Which, to be fair, is pretty on brand. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 21, 2023

Because of course, he is.

That's who he is now.

Abortion on demand at any time. 🤷‍♀️ — Texas Courtney (@AlaskanCourtney) July 21, 2023

What a horrific bandwagon Frum has jumped on.

GFY David. As usual. pic.twitter.com/ZMOROp7CZ1 — J L Fairchild (@J_L_Fairchild) July 21, 2023

As usual.

We like that.

David Frum throws a tantrum over legal consequences for a girl and her mother murdering a viable baby at 30 weeks and then trying to burn the body (something also illegal under Roe). He gets called out for it and this is how left-wing followers react… https://t.co/JH0Ne9kYGV pic.twitter.com/Pe4AUXHtq4 — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 21, 2023

So very, very broken.

And maybe a little bit evil.

***

***

