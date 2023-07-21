Check out HORRIFIC texts sent by Swalwell-supported trans rep now arrested for child porn (screenshots)

Well well well, would you look at that? Both Eric Swalwell and Beto O'Rourke campaigned for Stacie Laughton.

Not familiar with Laughton?

Besides being the nation's first transgender elected state rep, he ... sorry ... she has been arrested for child porn and child exploitation. And before Swalwell and O'Rourke defenders start babbling about how they couldn't have POSSIBLY KNOWN, there is a criminal history for Laughton that dates back BEFORE his 2022 campaign.

Wow. @RepSwalwell and @BetoORourke campaigned for Stacie Laughton- the nation’s first transgender elected state rep who was arrested for child porn and child exploitation.



Worth noting that Stacie has a long criminal history dating back to before his 2022 campaign. pic.twitter.com/fRKskg3eht — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 20, 2023

When you care more about identity boxes than you do the identity of you candidate, this is what you get.

Good job, Robert and Eric. Aces even.

Horrific text messages reveal Stacie talking about being a pedo. Extremely graphic. Read more here: https://t.co/QjbqUn8qfa — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 20, 2023

Bad bad bad stuff, you guys.

Stacie’s criminal history dates back to 2008. He’s had run-ins with the police since then. Here’s a full breakdown from @DailyCaller https://t.co/JM2aGoCoU0 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 20, 2023

Note, the following tweet includes a very troubling and outright evil screenshot of texts allegedly sent from this Laughton person. We only decided to share this because we believe people must know what is behind far too many of these 'tran activists'.

Not to mention she/he/it/whatever was elected.

Stacie is in to 2yos. pic.twitter.com/pA5HfTb4e6 — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) July 20, 2023

Awful.

There are no words to describe how warped and repulsive those texts are. We can't help but think about how this is a perfect example of Democrats being the company they keep. Both Swalwell and Beto O'Rourke campaigned for this person.

Says so much about them both, and ain't none of it any good.

***

Related:

Sen. John Kennedy leaves Durbin speechless TORCHING Dems for RACIST attacks on Justice Thomas (watch)

LA-HOO-SA-HER: NE teacher's union president MELTS DOWN debating school choice with Corey DeAngelis

'Dude, GFY': David Frum DRAGGED for defending the DIY chemical murder of a viable, third-trimester baby

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !