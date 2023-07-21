Brand releases 'Gay Water' as a DEFIANT answer to the Dylan Mulvaney and...
Check out HORRIFIC texts sent by Swalwell-supported trans rep now arrested for child porn (screenshots)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:25 AM on July 21, 2023
Libs of TikTok

Well well well, would you look at that? Both Eric Swalwell and Beto O'Rourke campaigned for Stacie Laughton.

Not familiar with Laughton?

Besides being the nation's first transgender elected state rep, he ... sorry ... she has been arrested for child porn and child exploitation. And before Swalwell and O'Rourke defenders start babbling about how they couldn't have POSSIBLY KNOWN, there is a criminal history for Laughton that dates back BEFORE his 2022 campaign.

When you care more about identity boxes than you do the identity of you candidate, this is what you get.

Good job, Robert and Eric. Aces even.

Bad bad bad stuff, you guys.

Note, the following tweet includes a very troubling and outright evil screenshot of texts allegedly sent from this Laughton person. We only decided to share this because we believe people must know what is behind far too many of these 'tran activists'. 

Not to mention she/he/it/whatever was elected.

Sen. John Kennedy leaves Durbin speechless TORCHING Dems for RACIST attacks on Justice Thomas (watch)
Sam J.

Awful.

There are no words to describe how warped and repulsive those texts are. We can't help but think about how this is a perfect example of Democrats being the company they keep. Both Swalwell and Beto O'Rourke campaigned for this person.

Says so much about them both, and ain't none of it any good.

***

Sen. John Kennedy leaves Durbin speechless TORCHING Dems for RACIST attacks on Justice Thomas (watch)

LA-HOO-SA-HER: NE teacher's union president MELTS DOWN debating school choice with Corey DeAngelis

'Dude, GFY': David Frum DRAGGED for defending the DIY chemical murder of a viable, third-trimester baby

***

Tags: BETO O'ROURKE CHILD DEMOCRATS ERIC SWALWELL PEDOPHILIA 2022 ELECTIONS

Sen. John Kennedy leaves Durbin speechless TORCHING Dems for RACIST attacks on Justice Thomas (watch)
Sam J.
Brand releases 'Gay Water' as a DEFIANT answer to the Dylan Mulvaney and Bud Light backlash
justmindy
LA-HOO-SA-HER: NE teacher's union president MELTS DOWN debating school choice with Corey DeAngelis
Sam J.
Mark Levin tosses AP spin on Biden corruption allegations into the Dem propaganda shredder
Doug P.
'Dude, GFY': David Frum DRAGGED for defending the DIY chemical murder of a viable, third-trimester baby
Sam J.
NO SURPRISE: Whoopi Goldberg gets EVERYTHING wrong when criticizing 'Try That In A Small Town'
ArtistAngie

