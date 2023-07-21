Historian's big BRAG about her friend making sure kids have access to ADULT books does NOT go well

Katie Hill tries shaming GOP for showing Hunter Biden's 'nonconsensually shared intimate p...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:38 PM on July 21, 2023
Oh No Popcorn meme

How many times do we have to explain to deliberately ignorant people that no books have been banned? That a ban would mean Brooke Newman's friend wouldn't be able to even buy them to put in a free library.

And we're not entirely sure we'd brag about an adult putting out adult-themed books for kids.

See, most of the books that have been removed from school libraries focus on content and themes that are inappropriate for kids.

Banned books ... right.

So BRAVE!

PEN was actually debunked by several schools in Florida.

But hey, whatever floats her little progressive boat.

What is it with liberal white women working so hard to make sure children have access to adult books? It's ... creepy.

Sam J.

But if they don't claim they're banned then they can't pretend they're the good guys just trying to protect the children. Or something.

Totally.

Not even a little banned.

But you know, NICE TRY and stuff.

***

