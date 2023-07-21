Historian's big BRAG about her friend making sure kids have access to ADULT books does NOT go well

How many times do we have to explain to deliberately ignorant people that no books have been banned? That a ban would mean Brooke Newman's friend wouldn't be able to even buy them to put in a free library.

And we're not entirely sure we'd brag about an adult putting out adult-themed books for kids.

See, most of the books that have been removed from school libraries focus on content and themes that are inappropriate for kids.

Banned books ... right.

A friend put up a free Little Library and filled it with banned books. ❤️👏 pic.twitter.com/jLY9xAZ8AA — Brooke Newman (@DrBrookeNewman) July 18, 2023

So BRAVE!

https://t.co/TgusCXGnXy “PEN America, a literary human-rights organization, called the book’s removal “an outrageous act of government censorship and a textbook example of how educational gag orders corrupt free inquiry in the classroom.” — Brooke Newman (@DrBrookeNewman) July 19, 2023

PEN was actually debunked by several schools in Florida.

But hey, whatever floats her little progressive boat.

What is it with liberal white women working so hard to make sure children have access to adult books? It's ... creepy.

No books have been banned. Don’t be so willfully ignorant. — filius libertate (@jasoncharles83) July 21, 2023

But if they don't claim they're banned then they can't pretend they're the good guys just trying to protect the children. Or something.

Bravery on a par with La Résistance! — Ben Kew 🏌️‍♂️ (@ben_kew) July 21, 2023

Totally.

Please tell me your underground contact.



Signed,



The Resistance — Max von Side-Eye (@SvenTystnad) July 20, 2023

Not even a little banned.

But you know, NICE TRY and stuff.

