BRAVE Democrat who went 9 WHOLE HOURS with no food or water hilariously MOCKED for bragging about it

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:47 AM on July 30, 2023
Twitchy/Sam J.

Wow, we're just glad Democrat Greg Casar was able to survive his NINE WHOLE HOURS without food or water to protest ... whatever the Hell he was protesting. Hate to break it to Casar, but a lot of us go several hours every day without food or water.

Sleeping.

Working.

Being super busy doing stuff in general.

Nine hours. Bro.

Incredible.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

NINE HOURS YOU GUYS.

Right?

The dude is lucky to be ALIVE.

Sam J.

Bro.

Not all heroes wear capes

Truly a hero.

Please clap.

Perfect.

***

***

