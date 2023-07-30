BRAVE Democrat who went 9 WHOLE HOURS with no food or water hilariously MOCKED for bragging about it

Wow, we're just glad Democrat Greg Casar was able to survive his NINE WHOLE HOURS without food or water to protest ... whatever the Hell he was protesting. Hate to break it to Casar, but a lot of us go several hours every day without food or water.

Sleeping.

Working.

Being super busy doing stuff in general.

Nine hours. Bro.

Yesterday was incredible. I was honored to be joined at my thirst strike by workers in Texas and across the nation—and by lots of colleagues pushing for federal heat safety protections.



9 hours without water or food, but I’m more energized than ever to get this done. pic.twitter.com/92XIU0pYEA — Greg Casar (@GregCasar) July 26, 2023

Incredible.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

NINE HOURS YOU GUYS.

Absolutely heroic. It’s an honor to breathe the same air as you, sir. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. & Ally (@HollyBriden) July 26, 2023

Wow. Such a harrowing experience! You didn't even have to resort to cannibalism? The Donner Party would have been impressed! — Tek Roo 2024 (@Tek_Roo) July 30, 2023

Right?

The dude is lucky to be ALIVE.

Bro.

Where's your cape, Superman? — JWF (@JammieWF) July 27, 2023

Not all heroes wear capes

you’re such a hero, this has never been done before — Jonathon Snyder (@JonathonSnyder) July 27, 2023

Truly a hero.

Please clap.

Perfect.

***

