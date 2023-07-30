Watch: Ex-Secret Service Agent Dan Bongino reacts when Robert Kennedy Jr. is denied...
Dan Goldman's attempt to make Hunter Biden look like an innocent VICTIM is all sorts of humiliating FAIL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:38 AM on July 30, 2023
meme

Look out Eric Swalwell, Adam Schiff, Ilhan Omar, and AOC because Dan Goldman is on track to be one of if not THE dumbest Congressman in the House. Hey, we know it will take a lot of work to out-stupid Swalwell, but looking at this tweet from Dan, he is well on his way. You can DO IT, Dan. We have faith in you.

Does he really think Hunter Biden is being somehow targeted? Poor Hunter.

REALLY?!

Or does he think his supporters are ignorant enough to believe it? This is Slate, after all.

Because you know, all of us 'normies' can totally evade filing/paying our taxes, snort everything we can find (even parmesan cheese), hire a boatload of hookers then claim them as a tax write-off, and OH YEAH, use our vice president daddy to make MILLIONS from countries like Ukraine and Communist China without even the threat of being charged.

Totally. Heck, we see people in small rural towns getting away with all of that EVERY day.

What a nob. And what a crap story.

Heh.

