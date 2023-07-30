Dan Goldman's attempt to make Hunter Biden look like an innocent VICTIM is all sorts of humiliating FAIL

Look out Eric Swalwell, Adam Schiff, Ilhan Omar, and AOC because Dan Goldman is on track to be one of if not THE dumbest Congressman in the House. Hey, we know it will take a lot of work to out-stupid Swalwell, but looking at this tweet from Dan, he is well on his way. You can DO IT, Dan. We have faith in you.

Does he really think Hunter Biden is being somehow targeted? Poor Hunter.

REALLY?!

Or does he think his supporters are ignorant enough to believe it? This is Slate, after all.

“Biden did not get a sweetheart deal. In fact, not only would you not be going to prison if you did what Hunter Biden did, you likely wouldn’t even be charged.” https://t.co/EX804X7oyG — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) July 28, 2023

Because you know, all of us 'normies' can totally evade filing/paying our taxes, snort everything we can find (even parmesan cheese), hire a boatload of hookers then claim them as a tax write-off, and OH YEAH, use our vice president daddy to make MILLIONS from countries like Ukraine and Communist China without even the threat of being charged.

Totally. Heck, we see people in small rural towns getting away with all of that EVERY day.

What a nob. And what a crap story.

“People don’t get charged for illegally brandishing a firearm during a drug buy” -super smart person — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 29, 2023

Heh.

Slate. LOL

Daniel is a clown. 🤡 — filius libertate (@jasoncharles83) July 29, 2023

This is an insult to clowns EVERYWHERE.

Factually; only if you voted the way the regime wanted would you not be charged. — 🇺🇸Hakim🇺🇸 (@kareemjeanjr) July 28, 2023

Don't it though?

***

***

