CRAZY thread shows Hunter Biden used his daddy's account to pay for a very expensive hooker and MORE

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:43 AM on July 30, 2023
Twitter

It just keeps getting worse for Hunter Biden, no matter how hard Democrats and the media try to pretend otherwise. Our favorite, of course, is how Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman tried to pretend nobody else would be charged for the things Hunter Biden has done. 

Yeah, we laughed too. Oh, and wrote about it. Go read that when you're done here.

This thread though ... woof. So much woof. All the woof, if that's possible.

We're certainly not experts but gosh, this looks a lot like proof of some pretty corrupt and even illegal stuff. 

We especially like how Hunter used his dad's account to pay for a very expensive hooker. Who HASN'T done that? Right?

Classy.

Oh, and this:

In a text on April 12, 2018, to his assistant Katie Dodge, Hunter complains that he has been “shut out” of one his Wells Fargo bank accounts.“Too many cooks in the kitchen. Too many profile changes and such. Happened 10 days ago too . . . My dad has been using most lines on this account which I’ve through the gracious offerings of Eric have paid for past 11 years.”

But wait, there's more!

The plot, as they say, THICKENS.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Can you imagine? 

Jill Biden was right, decency was totally back on the ballot.

Holy cow.

***

