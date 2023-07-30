CRAZY thread shows Hunter Biden used his daddy's account to pay for a very expensive hooker and MORE

It just keeps getting worse for Hunter Biden, no matter how hard Democrats and the media try to pretend otherwise. Our favorite, of course, is how Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman tried to pretend nobody else would be charged for the things Hunter Biden has done.

Yeah, we laughed too. Oh, and wrote about it. Go read that when you're done here.

This thread though ... woof. So much woof. All the woof, if that's possible.

We're certainly not experts but gosh, this looks a lot like proof of some pretty corrupt and even illegal stuff.

🚨 Hunter Biden paid his father's phone bills, house repairs, and monthly expenses and told his daughter that he "paid for everything for this entire family for 30 years... But don't worry unlike Pop I won't make you give me half your salary."



Emails show Hunter and his business… pic.twitter.com/HPwk3bDXIe — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) July 29, 2023

We especially like how Hunter used his dad's account to pay for a very expensive hooker. Who HASN'T done that? Right?

Classy.

Oh, and this:

In a text on April 12, 2018, to his assistant Katie Dodge, Hunter complains that he has been “shut out” of one his Wells Fargo bank accounts.“Too many cooks in the kitchen. Too many profile changes and such. Happened 10 days ago too . . . My dad has been using most lines on this account which I’ve through the gracious offerings of Eric have paid for past 11 years.”

But wait, there's more!

🚨 Rep. James Comer says six banks, including JP Morgan, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo, submitted over 170 suspicious activity reports to the Treasury Department regarding the Biden family, alleging their involvement in money laundering, human trafficking, and tax fraud.



When… pic.twitter.com/I3NRysjSIi — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) July 29, 2023

The plot, as they say, THICKENS.

🚨 In 2018, Hunter Biden paid a Russian pimp $25,000 from Joe Biden's bank account, causing the Secret Service to frantically rush to his hotel.



Hunter paid his father's phone bills, house repairs, and monthly expenses and told his daughter that he "paid for everything for this… pic.twitter.com/eAQazLuIIy — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) July 29, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Can you imagine?

Jill Biden was right, decency was totally back on the ballot.

Holy cow.

***

***

