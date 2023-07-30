NBC News: People think they can change their race - that's just crazy!
DOJ's latest move (arresting Devon Archer?!) to protect Joe and Hunter Biden is their SHADIEST yet

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:41 PM on July 30, 2023
Twitchy

Well, well, well .. what do we have here?

As usual, we are certainly not experts when it comes to any of these legal proceedings involving the Biden family HOWEVER, the DOJ trying to arrest Devon Archer before he can provide his bombshell testimony that allegedly ties Joe to Hunter's Ukraine business when he was VP. 

They probably don't want anyone to hear that, right?

Shady. A. F.

From the New York Post: 

“We are looking forward very much to hearing from Devon Archer about all the times he has witnessed Joe Biden meeting with Hunter Biden’s overseas business partners when he was vice president, including on speakerphone,” said Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), the committee chairman. 

One such meeting was in Dubai late in the evening of Friday, Dec. 4, 2015, after a board meeting of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma, which was paying Hunter $83,000 a month as a director. Archer, who also was a director, is expected to testify that, after dinner with the Burisma board at the Burj Al Arab Hotel, he and Hunter traveled six miles north to the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach to have a drink with one of Hunter’s friends.

Sounds like the DOJ is trying to circle the wagons.

And more than just a little.

***

