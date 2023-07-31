Dr. Martens is promoting queer artist's DIY boots celebrating young women getting their...
Elon Musk makes Ron Perlman look like a total TOOL for coming BACK to Twitter(X) AGAIN and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:35 AM on July 31, 2023
AP Photo/Michel Euler

As Twitchy readers know, Ron Perlman threw a big ol' temper tantrum about ... something ... and quit Twitter again. Or X. We're thinking this was his what, fourth time quitting? Fifth? The guy isn't exactly someone who follows through on his promises. And how long did he go this time? Two weeks? Three?

Poor guy, he just so desperately craves attention, any attention. Hey, we're not complaining. The more he's willing to humiliate himself for said attention the more Twitchy fodder we have. So guess we're saying, thanks, Ron.

Couldn't help himself:

Hrm.

You know he thought this was clever.

It wasn't.

We wouldn't put it past him. He is a melodramatic little thing.

Sorry, big thing.

Some ... thing.

Whatever.

And would you look at that? Elon Musk welcomed him back with open arms.

Heh.

Sorta.

What a giver the richest man in the world is.

Yeah, we laughed too.

Sam J.

Ain't it though?

Especially Ron.

Yup.

***

