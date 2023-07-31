Elon Musk makes Ron Perlman look like a total TOOL for coming BACK to Twitter(X) AGAIN and LOL

As Twitchy readers know, Ron Perlman threw a big ol' temper tantrum about ... something ... and quit Twitter again. Or X. We're thinking this was his what, fourth time quitting? Fifth? The guy isn't exactly someone who follows through on his promises. And how long did he go this time? Two weeks? Three?

Poor guy, he just so desperately craves attention, any attention. Hey, we're not complaining. The more he's willing to humiliate himself for said attention the more Twitchy fodder we have. So guess we're saying, thanks, Ron.

Couldn't help himself:

Woke up to see twitter is now “X”. The real question is “Y” — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) July 30, 2023

Hrm.

You know he thought this was clever.

It wasn't.

What are you gonna do, leave again? pic.twitter.com/kSzZSDMIl3 — Brandon Herrera (@TheAKGuy) July 30, 2023

We wouldn't put it past him. He is a melodramatic little thing.

Sorry, big thing.

Some ... thing.

Whatever.

Look what the cat dragged in pic.twitter.com/JJOybmxfUX — Igor Cocteaustan (@Igor_Cocteau) July 30, 2023

And would you look at that? Elon Musk welcomed him back with open arms.

Heh.

Sorta.

What a giver the richest man in the world is.

Oh hi lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 31, 2023

Yeah, we laughed too.

Well this is awkward pic.twitter.com/eAHA0dpHjx — tulip 🦋 (@tulipnft) July 31, 2023

Ain't it though?

They always come back. — Luis Loera (@loera909) July 31, 2023

Especially Ron.

Yup.

***

***

