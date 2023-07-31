Ted Lieu learns the hard way blaming 'climate deniers' for summer being HOT is REALLY stupid

Who knew we could stop being hot in the summer if we just voted for more Democrats?

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA.

Holy cow, just when we think Rep. Dan Goldman is giving Rep. Eric Swalwell a run for his 'dumb' money, good ol' Rep. Ted Lieu pokes his empty head out from under the troll bridge and says something exceptionally stupid.

Like this.

Suffering from excessive heat? Blame a climate denier.



Climate deniers were wrong. Scientists were right.



You have the power to vote out elected officials who refuse to deal with facts, and vote in officials who understand we are in a climate crisis.#sundayvibes https://t.co/EBxP316u5N — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) July 30, 2023

Scientists who were paid by the government to push climate change hysteria were right.

Fixed it for him.

Would love for Ted Lieu to explain to me the science behind the idea that excessive heat right now could have been prevented if not for “climate deniers”?



How much lower would the temperature be this week if not for those people? https://t.co/RlL8Pm1eLX — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 31, 2023

Seems like a regular Wyoming summer to me, except for all this rain. Rain is good, right? Or is it suddenly evil, and I should be running around screeching like a hysterical idiot? — Tek Roo 2024 (@Tek_Roo) July 31, 2023

Dude - it's weather. Do we not even have weather anymore? — 😉😘🎉 Just A (@TheycallmejustA) July 31, 2023

Excuse us, but if you want the weather to stop being weather you have to elect Democrats.

Or something.

Don't look at us, we didn't say it.

The #ClimateCult has been WRONG... about everything.... for DECADES. It's a scam that lines the pockets of the Commie Chinese government and your leftist corporate welfare hack buddies. Why do you hate Americans? — Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) July 31, 2023

BUT IT'S HOT DURING THE SUMMER! AND STUFF! REEEEEE!

It's Summer, Ted.



FFS — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) July 30, 2023

The.

End.

***

Related:

Mark Hamill calls for Twitter/X boycott and it's as if millions of voices suddenly mocked TF out of him

Megyn Kelly calls Biden's DOJ out for what they're REALLY trying to do with Devon Archer 'threat'

Mom HAMMERS man in dress insisting he should be able to use Women's bathroom and DAMN (watch this)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !