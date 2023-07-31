Ted Lieu learns the hard way blaming 'climate deniers' for summer being HOT is REALLY stupid

Dr. Martens is promoting queer artist's DIY boots celebrating young women getting their...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:07 AM on July 31, 2023
Greg Nash/Pool via AP

Who knew we could stop being hot in the summer if we just voted for more Democrats?

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA.

Holy cow, just when we think Rep. Dan Goldman is giving Rep. Eric Swalwell a run for his 'dumb' money, good ol' Rep. Ted Lieu pokes his empty head out from under the troll bridge and says something exceptionally stupid.

Like this.

Scientists who were paid by the government to push climate change hysteria were right.

Fixed it for him.

Excuse us, but if you want the weather to stop being weather you have to elect Democrats.

Or something.

Don't look at us, we didn't say it.

BUT IT'S HOT DURING THE SUMMER! AND STUFF! REEEEEE!

The.

End.

***

Tags: CLIMATE CHANGE SCIENCE TED LIEU

