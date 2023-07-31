Mark Hamill calls for Twitter/X boycott and it's as if millions of voices suddenly mocked TF out of him

Oh NOEZ! A bunch of whiny, entitled, self-important Lefties is trying to boycott Twitter (X) on Tuesday, August 1. Whatever will we do without tweets lecturing us about how crappy we all are, how crappy our country is, and how it's crappy that we're allowed to have an opinion.

No scolding, lecturing, or finger-wagging for a whole 24 hours.

Don't threaten us with a good time, Luke Skywalker.

This will only be effective if EVERYONE refrains from tweeting (X-ing?) on August 1st a/k/a #TweetlessTuesday. Let's show the owner the POWER OF THE PEOPLE. Honestly, would it kill you to keep your thoughts to yourself for 1 damn day? Read a book! 👀 #August1stTweetOutDay https://t.co/0apu2XsbAC — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) July 30, 2023

POWER OF THE PEOPLE.

Bro, you're not actually the Rebellion and there is no Darth Vader. Maybe it would be good for Hamill to go outside and touch some grass.

You guys already know how this went over, yes?

“No Lib Tuesday?” Don’t threaten me with a good time.



Can we do a “Stop Trying to Sexually Mutilate the Children Day” instead? It seems like a more pressing issue… — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) July 31, 2023

There ya' go.

When are you idiots going to realize that liberal fools make these boycotts, the targets of their boycotts only get either more people or more money. Why not take an X wing fighter for a ride while adults talk here, — Kieran (@photosbykieran) July 31, 2023

Elon Musk is probably thrilled.

Look at what the Left has done for Chick Fil A!

Won't work. Even if you guys weren't approval junkies, there's no way liberals can make it 24 whole hours in a row without virtue-signaling. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) July 30, 2023

So heroic and brave!

I will Tweet with the force of a billion suns on Tuesday — Scottergate (@Scottergate) July 31, 2023

Nobody is going to do this. And even if they did, the rest of us won’t even notice. 😂 — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) July 30, 2023

But hey, nice try.

As Han Solo once said, 'Hokey religions and ancient weapons are not a good match for Twitter, kid.'

Wait, he didn't say that? Gosh, we could have sworn he did.

***

Related:

Megyn Kelly calls Biden's DOJ out for what they're REALLY trying to do with Devon Archer 'threat'

DOJ's latest move (arresting Devon Archer?!) to protect Joe and Hunter Biden is their SHADIEST yet

Mom HAMMERS man in dress insisting he should be able to use Women's bathroom and DAMN (watch this)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !