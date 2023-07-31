Mark Hamill calls for Twitter/X boycott and it's as if millions of voices suddenly mocked TF out of him

Dr. Martens is promoting queer artist's DIY boots celebrating young women getting their...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:48 AM on July 31, 2023

Oh NOEZ! A bunch of whiny, entitled, self-important Lefties is trying to boycott Twitter (X) on Tuesday, August 1. Whatever will we do without tweets lecturing us about how crappy we all are, how crappy our country is, and how it's crappy that we're allowed to have an opinion.

No scolding, lecturing, or finger-wagging for a whole 24 hours.

Don't threaten us with a good time, Luke Skywalker. 

POWER OF THE PEOPLE.

Bro, you're not actually the Rebellion and there is no Darth Vader. Maybe it would be good for Hamill to go outside and touch some grass. 

You guys already know how this went over, yes?

There ya' go.

Elon Musk is probably thrilled.

Look at what the Left has done for Chick Fil A!

Sam J.

So heroic and brave!

But hey, nice try.

As Han Solo once said, 'Hokey religions and ancient weapons are not a good match for Twitter, kid.'

Wait, he didn't say that? Gosh, we could have sworn he did.

***

***

Sam J.