DeSantis sends Kamala Harris SAVAGE invite to Florida to 'set the record straight' and HOOBOY (pic)

Welp, sounds like DeSantis is calling down the thunder on Kamala Harris and her lies about Florida's African American curriculum and how it covers slavery. Forget that the media (and sadly, some Republican presidential candidates) have been pushing this same lie ...

DeSantis must feel that it's time to set the record straight.

Heck, he said as much:

“It’s past time to set the record straight.”@GovRonDeSantis is inviting @VP to Florida to discuss our new African American history standards with him and Dr. Allen.



Read Governor DeSantis’ letter below: pic.twitter.com/o2W69iJ5il — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) August 1, 2023

Boom.

Pretty sure Kamala won't be taking him up on his invitation (it's far more politically lucrative for her to keep pushing this lie all over social and traditional media), but the fact he put it out there with a dig at her about the southern border is pretty damn funny.

Just sayin'.

We'd also pay to see this live on PPV ... they should sell tickets if she agrees to show up.

I give it less than 10% Kamala will do it, but please let it be recorded if she does! — Rightwing_Vet🐾 (@Florida_Veteran) August 1, 2023

"I am prepared to meet you as early as Wednesday of this week, but of course want to be deferential to your busy schedule should be already have a trip to the southern border planned for that day." pic.twitter.com/EfudwYcDOl — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) August 1, 2023

HA HA HA HA

There ya' go! Kamala would finally get down to see the border.

Again, probably NOT happening but still ...

Meet her at the airport in a yellow school bus, we know how she loves them! — little brown dog (@Dualchgwp) August 1, 2023

Annnd now, we're dead.

Kamala is gonna ignore this so hard — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) August 1, 2023

Just like she's been ignoring the southern border so hard for years now ...

Stay tuned!

***

Related:

Oversight Committee shares critical takeaways from Devon Archer testimony in DAMNING thread and WOW

Chuck Todd just can't DEEEAL with Republicans playing by the same RULES as Democrats (watch)

John Hayward's DAMNING thread on the Biden's PLUS corrupt fed agencies protecting them a BRUTAL must-read

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !