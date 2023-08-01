'Inappropriate showers' ... Tom Elliott brutally takes media's Joe Biden is a 'loving...
DeSantis sends Kamala Harris SAVAGE invite to Florida to 'set the record straight' and HOOBOY (pic)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:32 AM on August 01, 2023
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

Welp, sounds like DeSantis is calling down the thunder on Kamala Harris and her lies about Florida's African American curriculum and how it covers slavery. Forget that the media (and sadly, some Republican presidential candidates) have been pushing this same lie ... 

DeSantis must feel that it's time to set the record straight.

Heck, he said as much:

Boom.

Pretty sure Kamala won't be taking him up on his invitation (it's far more politically lucrative for her to keep pushing this lie all over social and traditional media), but the fact he put it out there with a dig at her about the southern border is pretty damn funny.

Just sayin'.

We'd also pay to see this live on PPV ... they should sell tickets if she agrees to show up.

HA HA HA HA

There ya' go! Kamala would finally get down to see the border.

Again, probably NOT happening but still ...

Annnd now, we're dead.

Just like she's been ignoring the southern border so hard for years now ... 

Stay tuned!

***

Tags: FLORIDA KAMALA HARRIS SLAVERY RON DESANTIS DESANTIS

