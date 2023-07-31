Chuck Todd just can't DEEEAL with Republicans playing by the same RULES as Democrats (watch)

Chuck Todd seems concerned Republicans are playing by the same rules as the Democrats as they investigate Biden.

This all sounds super familiar, doncha think?

Watch:

NBC’s @ChuckTodd frets: “House Repubs are going to accuse him whether they have the evidence or not, and they may have an information ecosystem that helps amplify it to a point where you don’t think he needs to, ‘hey...just so you know, I don’t do business with my son.’” #MTP pic.twitter.com/FBqZswkcQ3 — Brent Baker 🇺🇦 (@BrentHBaker) July 30, 2023

Accusing a president whether they have evidence or not? GET OUTTA HERE.

Surely nobody would ever do something like that.

HA HA HA HA

This kills us.

Except now we know they actually do have evidence ... lots and lots of it. Heck, Devon Archer confirmed Joe sat in on over 20 calls with Hunter and his business partners. TWENTY. That seems sorta damning, ya' know?

Chuck Todd is a blackhole of journalism — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 30, 2023

Oh poor baby! — Caesar Pounce (@caesar_pounce) July 30, 2023

Seriously.

Someone might want to get him some tissue ... he seems upset.

Make sure all your friends get one, too, Chuck. pic.twitter.com/vd452WTCOt — LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) July 30, 2023

It's only fair.

Paybacks are a bitch. — Graham Cracker (@kilomikealpha77) July 30, 2023

Ain't they?

There are mountains more evidence Biden violated Article II, Section 4 than there was for Trump's first impeachment. https://t.co/c3ZDDG4rTo — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) July 30, 2023

BUT TRUUUUUUUMP.

Welcome to the new rules you guys created! https://t.co/xyemugAXia — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 30, 2023

Welcome to the party, pal!

***

***

