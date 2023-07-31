Chuck Todd just can't DEEEAL with Republicans playing by the same RULES as Democrats (watch)

New spin: It was Beau Biden's death that led to those close conversations
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:37 PM on July 31, 2023
Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via AP, Pool

Chuck Todd seems concerned Republicans are playing by the same rules as the Democrats as they investigate Biden. 

This all sounds super familiar, doncha think?

Watch:

Accusing a president whether they have evidence or not? GET OUTTA HERE.

Surely nobody would ever do something like that.

HA HA HA HA

This kills us.

Except now we know they actually do have evidence ... lots and lots of it. Heck, Devon Archer confirmed Joe sat in on over 20 calls with Hunter and his business partners. TWENTY. That seems sorta damning, ya' know?

Seriously.

Someone might want to get him some tissue ... he seems upset.

It's only fair.

***

