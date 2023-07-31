Donald Trump is making it easier for shady scam groups to target his...
And ... here we GO! Devon Archer testimony already confirms one YUGE allegation against the Biden's

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:36 PM on July 31, 2023
AP Photo/Charles Dharapak

And here we go ... We expect bits and pieces of Devon Archer's testimony behind closed doors to gradually make its way out and about today, so we snagged this one the moment we saw it. Not to mention, since we saw the video of Rep. Dan Goldman that looked a lot like he was about to throw up, we figured we might as well get ahead of the game and share this info.

Dan, and of course Hunter and his daddy Joe, would want the truth out there, ya' know?

HA!

Check this out:

More than 20 calls with his son.

Gosh, that sounds a lot like he was not only aware of what Hunter was up to, but involved. AGAIN, we are certainly not experts on any of this and so we cannot confirm this as true or indicative of Joe's guilt HOWEVER, this looks and sounds pretty damn bad to us.

Not that anyone is surprised that Joe lied, right? It's all he does. Well, that and vacation.

Now now, we have it on good authority that when Democrats do obviously shady stuff, like meeting on the tarmac before an election, they just talk about their grandkids. Ok, and maybe the weather.

As we said, seems pretty damning.

Of course, our pals on the Left are screaming that it still doesn't mean anything, and we fully expect the mainstream media to do its thing and spin spin spin this as a nothing burger but know this. The more they protest, the more they spin, the more damning it really is.

Stay tuned.

***

HUNTER BIDEN JOE BIDEN

