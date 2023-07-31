And ... here we GO! Devon Archer testimony already confirms one YUGE allegation against the Biden's

And here we go ... We expect bits and pieces of Devon Archer's testimony behind closed doors to gradually make its way out and about today, so we snagged this one the moment we saw it. Not to mention, since we saw the video of Rep. Dan Goldman that looked a lot like he was about to throw up, we figured we might as well get ahead of the game and share this info.

Dan, and of course Hunter and his daddy Joe, would want the truth out there, ya' know?

HA!

Check this out:

JUST IN - Hunter Biden business partner Devon Archer confirms Joe was on more than twenty calls with his son — Daily Mail — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 31, 2023

More than 20 calls with his son.

Gosh, that sounds a lot like he was not only aware of what Hunter was up to, but involved. AGAIN, we are certainly not experts on any of this and so we cannot confirm this as true or indicative of Joe's guilt HOWEVER, this looks and sounds pretty damn bad to us.

Not that anyone is surprised that Joe lied, right? It's all he does. Well, that and vacation.

Are we to believe that all the times Hunter was w/ Bribe payers & put VP Joe Biden on the phone ALL they talked about was the weather? Democrats rely upon the sincere ignorance & conscientious stupidity of their base to get away w/ high crimeshttps://t.co/2gUTG7lldH Devon Archer — Will Richards (@WillRichards314) July 31, 2023

Now now, we have it on good authority that when Democrats do obviously shady stuff, like meeting on the tarmac before an election, they just talk about their grandkids. Ok, and maybe the weather.

🚨JUST IN:

It's being reported-

That Devon Archer *Confirmed that as Vice President of the U.S.



Joe Biden participated in Hunter's Business meetings on speakerphone. — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) July 31, 2023

As we said, seems pretty damning.

Of course, our pals on the Left are screaming that it still doesn't mean anything, and we fully expect the mainstream media to do its thing and spin spin spin this as a nothing burger but know this. The more they protest, the more they spin, the more damning it really is.

Stay tuned.

***

***

