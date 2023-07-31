Bill Kristol defends our democracy by exhorting FCC to deny license renewal to...
OMG OUR EYES! Thread of peeps describing shirtless Biden on the beach with just 3 words BREAKS Twitter

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:52 PM on July 31, 2023
Twitchy

President Biden is once again on vacation. We know, it would be more newsworthy if the guy WASN'T on vacation but here we are ... From what we've read, Biden has spent roughly a third of his term on vacation.

So far.

Remember how much the mainstream media complained every time Trump golfed? Or W. went to Camp David? But hey, since it's 'Uncle Joe' it's AOK. 

Not to mention if any Republicans had their picture taken like this? It would be frontpage news for DAYS, weeks maybe. So we're not feeling overly guilty for enjoying this thread started by Joey Mannarino asking people to caption this pic in three words or less.

And here we go.

Now now, that's not three words.

But we get it.

*cough cough*

HAAAAAAAAA

Sam J.

Ummm ... no.

Hell no.

There it is.

***

***

Sam J.
