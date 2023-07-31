OMG OUR EYES! Thread of peeps describing shirtless Biden on the beach with just 3 words BREAKS Twitter

President Biden is once again on vacation. We know, it would be more newsworthy if the guy WASN'T on vacation but here we are ... From what we've read, Biden has spent roughly a third of his term on vacation.

So far.

Remember how much the mainstream media complained every time Trump golfed? Or W. went to Camp David? But hey, since it's 'Uncle Joe' it's AOK.

Not to mention if any Republicans had their picture taken like this? It would be frontpage news for DAYS, weeks maybe. So we're not feeling overly guilty for enjoying this thread started by Joey Mannarino asking people to caption this pic in three words or less.

Caption this photo in three words or less. pic.twitter.com/ZleRermEPv — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) July 31, 2023

And here we go.

Moobs-in-Chief — Swedish Canary (@SwedishCanary) July 31, 2023

WHY?? — Beth Baumann (@eb454) July 31, 2023

Now now, that's not three words.

But we get it.

No ice cream. — matt dooley (@mdooley) July 31, 2023

Hide the Children!!!! — 🇺🇸 AngliCo 🇺🇸 (@AngliCo_DFA) July 31, 2023

*cough cough*

Built Back Bad — Mary McCarthy (@marymjupiter) July 31, 2023

Where am I — Cheri_Kentucky (@Cheri_Kentucky2) July 31, 2023

HAAAAAAAAA

What a hottie!🔥🤣 — If we lose freedom here there’s no place to escape (@God1Liberties2) July 31, 2023

Ummm ... no.

Hell no.

Weekend At Brandon's — The Amish Texter™ ❌🇺🇸 (@the_amish_txtr) July 31, 2023

Corrupt lifelong Politician — ULTRA MAGA (@John27208030) July 31, 2023

The Big Guy — Elaine H (@ElaineH81577120) July 31, 2023

There it is.

