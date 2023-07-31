Dem Rep. Dan Goldman heard Devon Archer's testimony and here's what he'd like you to believe

Donald Trump is making it easier for shady scam groups to target his...
Doug P.  |  2:18 PM on July 31, 2023
Meme screenshot

A memo has gone out amongst Democrats regarding the narrative about the Biden family and Hunter's overseas business dealings.

It started when we noticed Karine Jean-Pierre switched from "Joe Biden never spoke to Hunter about his overseas business dealings" to "Joe Biden was never in business with his son."

Now that Hunter Biden's former business associate Devon Archer has testified behind closed doors in Congress, the Democrats are doing their part to move the goalpost and establish an updated narrative.

Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman heard Archer's testimony and might think he's helping the Bidens here but, as is often the case, he isn't: 

"Niceties." Suuuuuure. Oh, and the weather.

No, seriously, that's the spin now: 

Legit LOL on that one. Oh my...

They're shifting the goalpost to an entirely different playing field.

Goldman does that a lot.

Hey, who doesn't call their son's business associates to talk about the weather?

Yeah, Goldman and the Dems realize video exists, right?

Before too long the Dems will be blaming all this evidence of corruption on climate change.

*** 

