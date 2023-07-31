Dem Rep. Dan Goldman heard Devon Archer's testimony and here's what he'd like you to believe

A memo has gone out amongst Democrats regarding the narrative about the Biden family and Hunter's overseas business dealings.

It started when we noticed Karine Jean-Pierre switched from "Joe Biden never spoke to Hunter about his overseas business dealings" to "Joe Biden was never in business with his son."

Now that Hunter Biden's former business associate Devon Archer has testified behind closed doors in Congress, the Democrats are doing their part to move the goalpost and establish an updated narrative.

Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman heard Archer's testimony and might think he's helping the Bidens here but, as is often the case, he isn't:

Goldman claiming “there still is no connection of any of Hunter Biden's business dealings with President Biden.”



Says Hunter may have put Biden on phone with business partners. But said conversations where “niceties” and not about specific business dealings pic.twitter.com/Tl5ZywM0Pi — Max Cohen (@maxpcohen) July 31, 2023

Rep. @danielsgoldman: "Preposterous premise" to say Joe Biden shouldn't be talking w/ Hunter's business associates pic.twitter.com/QtL4XZflBt — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 31, 2023

"Niceties." Suuuuuure. Oh, and the weather.

No, seriously, that's the spin now:

LOL. Democrats really expect you to believe this. The “weather.” https://t.co/rY8uiCI7xy — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 31, 2023

Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman says Hunter Biden did, in fact, frequently put his dad on speakerphone for his business partners — but they were only talking about the weather pic.twitter.com/HoJ5EKYOEc — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 31, 2023

Legit LOL on that one. Oh my...

Goal posts shifted https://t.co/30XKShTrex — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) July 31, 2023

They're shifting the goalpost to an entirely different playing field.

He said the quiet part out loud. 😂😂😂 — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) July 31, 2023

Goldman does that a lot.

Lol. The "big guy" talked about "the weather" with his son's foreign business partner who was under investigation for bribery. https://t.co/pGBRo6Vhmi — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) July 31, 2023

Hey, who doesn't call their son's business associates to talk about the weather?

He's literally a walking @TheBabylonBee headline. — American Attire (@Americanattire) July 31, 2023

Imagine believing in this guy?



There's videos of Biden saying otherwise — 1776 (@TheWakeninq) July 31, 2023

Yeah, Goldman and the Dems realize video exists, right?

Joe Biden actually did say he “never spoke to” Hunter Biden about his business dealings. Now that he’s been caught lying about the corruption, Dems like Goldman are arguing Biden talking to Hunter’s business partners (also his business partners) was normal. https://t.co/X8wTvqyGtI — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 31, 2023

Before too long the Dems will be blaming all this evidence of corruption on climate change.

***

