Dem Rep's attempt to discredit GOP investigation isn't the Biden defense he thinks it is

Doug P.  |  11:13 AM on July 31, 2023
meme

Today former Hunter Biden business associate Devon Archer is testifying before a congressional committee behind closed doors:

Hunter Biden’s longtime friend and business associate Devon Archer is set to testify before the House Oversight Committee Monday as part of the panel’s investigation into the Biden family ventures and whether President Biden was involved.

Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., subpoenaed Archer last month for testimony as part of his months-long investigation, which has yielded much evidence related to the Biden family's alleged foreign business schemes. At least three previously planned depositions were canceled by Archer for personal reasons.

What Archer will tell the House members in the deposition remains to be seen, but it's possible that he'll testify that then Vice President Joe Biden's claims that he never spoke to his son about his overseas business dealings (Karine Jean-Pierre later pivoted that to "was never in business with his son") are not true.

Meanwhile, other Democrats are trying to help out with the narrative just in case Archer's testimony indicates that Biden lied. 

Rep. Dan Goldman tried to discredit Archer (and the Republicans looking into Biden corruption allegations) this way: 

"The GOP can continue to rely on felons for their 'investigations.'"

Goldman seems to be making a point there, albeit not the one he thinks (he's good at that kind of thing):

Nice of Rep. Goldman to remind us what kind of a person Hunter Biden was in business with!

As for the DOJ letter, somebody certainly wanted to remind Archer who is holding the cards.

