Dem Rep's attempt to discredit GOP investigation isn't the Biden defense he thinks it is

Today former Hunter Biden business associate Devon Archer is testifying before a congressional committee behind closed doors:

Hunter Biden’s longtime friend and business associate Devon Archer is set to testify before the House Oversight Committee Monday as part of the panel’s investigation into the Biden family ventures and whether President Biden was involved. Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., subpoenaed Archer last month for testimony as part of his months-long investigation, which has yielded much evidence related to the Biden family's alleged foreign business schemes. At least three previously planned depositions were canceled by Archer for personal reasons.

What Archer will tell the House members in the deposition remains to be seen, but it's possible that he'll testify that then Vice President Joe Biden's claims that he never spoke to his son about his overseas business dealings (Karine Jean-Pierre later pivoted that to "was never in business with his son") are not true.

Meanwhile, other Democrats are trying to help out with the narrative just in case Archer's testimony indicates that Biden lied.

Rep. Dan Goldman tried to discredit Archer (and the Republicans looking into Biden corruption allegations) this way:

Has anyone actually read the letter?



It asks to set a date for sentencing at some undetermined date in the future.



There is no arrest and there is nothing that would interfere with his testimony tomorrow.



The GOP can continue to rely on felons for their “investigations”. https://t.co/LEikep5bIV — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) July 31, 2023

"The GOP can continue to rely on felons for their 'investigations.'"

Goldman seems to be making a point there, albeit not the one he thinks (he's good at that kind of thing):

Wanna know why they are relying on felons? Bc that’s who the Biden’s associate with.



You continue to prove the point of the GOP. — Conservative Barbie 🇺🇸👱🏼‍♀️ (@awakenedbarbie) July 31, 2023

Nice of Rep. Goldman to remind us what kind of a person Hunter Biden was in business with!

As for the DOJ letter, somebody certainly wanted to remind Archer who is holding the cards.

A letter sent on a Saturday clearly meant to intimidate Archer prior to his testimony.



You're really, really bad at this, dude. https://t.co/56lopzH3wR — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) July 31, 2023

THIS IS ALL PERFECTLY NORMAL https://t.co/zYtJWCw4GD — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 31, 2023

That sure seems to be what the Dems want everybody to believe.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!