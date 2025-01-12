Nero Newsom and Elizabeth Warren Earn Community Notes on X for Deceiving the Public

Mariachi Madness: We Know It’s Someone’s Birthday but President Trump Needs His Chips...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  2:58 AM on January 12, 2025
AP Photo/John Bazemore

The other day we covered how California Governor Gavin Newsom was asking President Joe Biden to violate Americans’ freedom of speech and freedom of the press rights. Why? He lied and said it was to stop misinformation. He really wants to hinder criticism of he’s terrible leadership which has resulted in deadly and destructive wildfires in his state. Well, fast-forward to Saturday evening and Newsom himself was caught spreading misinformation on X. His lie got a nice shiny ‘Community Note.’

Seems Americans are fighting misinformation without anyone’s rights having to be squashed. (READ)

Amazing isn’t it? It gets better. Both Newsom and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren also got ‘Community Notes’ for deceptively using the wildfires to raise money for the Democrat Party. So disgusting! Democrats sure love lying and spreading misinformation.

It’s interesting that two of the loudest Democrat voices against misinformation, are two of the biggest practitioners of it.

Facebook is following X’s lead in having its own version of ‘Community Notes.’ The platform also rid itself of 40,000 partisan ‘fact-checkers.’ The days of Democrats lying with impunity on social media platforms and being protected by the party’s attack dog ‘fact-checking’ apparatus is over.

