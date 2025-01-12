Nero Newsom and Elizabeth Warren Earn Community Notes on X for Deceiving the Public

The other day we covered how California Governor Gavin Newsom was asking President Joe Biden to violate Americans’ freedom of speech and freedom of the press rights. Why? He lied and said it was to stop misinformation. He really wants to hinder criticism of he’s terrible leadership which has resulted in deadly and destructive wildfires in his state. Well, fast-forward to Saturday evening and Newsom himself was caught spreading misinformation on X. His lie got a nice shiny ‘Community Note.’

Advertisement

Seems Americans are fighting misinformation without anyone’s rights having to be squashed. (READ)

Community Notes just ended Newsom pic.twitter.com/04Y5iS6y49 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 12, 2025

Gavin likes to play word games.



It's not "decriminalized," but it has been defelonized, which when the potential reward is so much greater than the risk the state is effectively encouraging looting hence why we see more of it bc humans are heavily motivated by incentives. — Anthony Galli (@RallyWithGalli) January 12, 2025

Newsom literally campaigned for Prop 47 which effectively decriminalized looting, and campaign against Prop 36 which finally brought back the penalties! He’s giving the impression that it’s always been like this and that he’s always supported penalties for looting! Liar! — Angry Trumper (@AngryTrumper) January 12, 202

This was the Californian sign. pic.twitter.com/sXzL2vAe58 — Global𝕏 (@GlobaltrekX) January 12, 2025

Amazing isn’t it? It gets better. Both Newsom and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren also got ‘Community Notes’ for deceptively using the wildfires to raise money for the Democrat Party. So disgusting! Democrats sure love lying and spreading misinformation.

Newsom just got cooked by the Community Notes…. and it ain't pretty to read. 👇 pic.twitter.com/9rdi5OU6Co — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) January 12, 2025

Elizabeth Warren, sometimes called Pocahontas, just got called out by Community Notes for trying to use the Los Angeles Wildfires to raise money for Democrats. pic.twitter.com/UxFVBbxqgX — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) January 12, 2025

It’s interesting that two of the loudest Democrat voices against misinformation, are two of the biggest practitioners of it.

Newsom and fellow Democrats are not use to have an independent voice that can do real fact checking. It’s been a couple years with X and they still haven’t changed theyir constant gaslighting of the public. — Free To Speak (@FreeToSpeak71) January 12, 2025

These community notes need to be in the hall of fame on 𝕏. When are these politicians going to learn that they can’t lie to the public on here. — The Campfire🔥 (@x_Campfire) January 12, 2025

The Holly Grail of community notes 📝 — Dr. Jeannine Cullum (@dr_cullum) January 12, 2025

Facebook is following X’s lead in having its own version of ‘Community Notes.’ The platform also rid itself of 40,000 partisan ‘fact-checkers.’ The days of Democrats lying with impunity on social media platforms and being protected by the party’s attack dog ‘fact-checking’ apparatus is over.