Slash and Burn: Narcissistic Nero Newsom Refused to Listen to the Wise Warnings of Firefighters

Firefighters? What do they know about how fires start and how they can be prevented? Sheesh, who are these guys? That’s basically how California Governor Gavin Newsom responded to a group of firefighters who warned him that all the destruction that’s happening now was inevitably going to happen if he didn’t listen to them.

California Firefighters Begged Newsom and Bass Not to Slash Wildfire Budget Before L.A. Burst Into Flames



As one firefighter put it, “We told them this would happen, and they didn’t listen.”https://t.co/L33JROtw5E — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) January 12, 2025

It seems Newsom was warned from every direction he was making horrible choices. He simply refused to pay anyone heed.

That's why so many of us here in California are furious. Trump told Newsom. Firefighters told Newsom. We had to fight Newsom Bonta and Democrats to get Prop 36 passed to get some kind of public safety. Newsom actually fought to oppose it. — LilRascal (@rascal113646) January 12, 202

They were warned by experts and people on the ground and still made the worst decision they could for their state — SpartanPNW (@spartanpnw) January 12, 2025

There’s a public perception Newsom is a narcissist. The man seems consumed by his public image more than anything. We’ve mentioned before how he constantly seeks being in front of cameras, as if constantly talking can make up for his lack of leadership.

Narcissism: Some posts on X have suggested that Newsom exhibits traits that could be associated with narcissistic personality disorder. These observations are based on public behavior, such as seeking attention and admiration, which critics label as indicative of narcissism. — Evergreen (@Cinquinaca) January 12, 202

He's the American Justin Trudeau right down to the obsession with socks — TiredOfTyranny (@TitaniumGoldBC) January 12, 2025

Oh, this is so true!

Yes, Newsom and all his fellow stubborn Democrats are to blame for this wildfire crisis.

Newscum has blood on his hands ✋ ✋ pic.twitter.com/5iWAD1kNUV — Chauncey Gardener (@Moriarityswavez) January 12, 2025

Newsom and Bass ignored the warnings, but hey, at least they’re saving money for their next big virtue signal. pic.twitter.com/GrkTXf7842 — FisiUniverse by MENACE (@fisiuniverse) January 12, 2025

Newsom is not going to start listening now either. He’ll keep blaming climate change and Donald Trump - anything, or anyone, but himself. Oh, and he’ll make sure there’s a camera on him when he does it.