Slash and Burn: Narcissistic Nero Newsom Refused to Listen to the Wise Warnings of Firefighters

Warren Squire  |  1:30 AM on January 12, 2025
Firefighters? What do they know about how fires start and how they can be prevented? Sheesh, who are these guys? That’s basically how California Governor Gavin Newsom responded to a group of firefighters who warned him that all the destruction that’s happening now was inevitably going to happen if he didn’t listen to them.

It seems Newsom was warned from every direction he was making horrible choices. He simply refused to pay anyone heed.

There’s a public perception Newsom is a narcissist. The man seems consumed by his public image more than anything. We’ve mentioned before how he constantly seeks being in front of cameras, as if constantly talking can make up for his lack of leadership.

Oh, this is so true!

Yes, Newsom and all his fellow stubborn Democrats are to blame for this wildfire crisis. 

Newsom is not going to start listening now either. He’ll keep blaming climate change and Donald Trump - anything, or anyone, but himself. Oh, and he’ll make sure there’s a camera on him when he does it.

Tags: CALIFORNIA FIRES FUNDING GAVIN NEWSOM GOVERNOR LOS ANGELES

