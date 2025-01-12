Mariachi Madness: We Know It’s Someone’s Birthday but President Trump Needs His Chips and Salsa

We’ve all been there before. You sit down with family or friends at a Mexican food restaurant. Everything’s going great, but you need a refill on your chips and salss. When you try to get your server’s attention suddenly the music starts and your server is joining in. You then sit there waiting and waiting and waiting for them to finish singing ‘Happy Birthday’ at another table.

Well, it’s happened to President Donald Trump, too! (WATCH)

I laughed way more than I should have at this. pic.twitter.com/kfmGMiHDAz — Community Notes & Violations (@CNviolations) January 11, 2025

Yes, it feels like an eternity. It’s not always at Mexican food restaurants, either. Let’s see what posters have to say.

We’ve all been there. — Bob Richards (@BobRichards57) January 11, 2025

Aw man. Had this happen at Texas Roadhouse. My waitress was doing one of those line dance things and we didn’t get our rolls. My wife sent me to go get them. — Howard Johnson Is Right (@LittleGuido716) January 11, 2025

I just realized that the last time (or more) that we ate at Texas Roadhouse, they didn't stop and dance. Obviously, we didn't miss it. — Brenda Granger (@rramom59) January 12, 2025

Relatable 😆 — Jude Mel Roses (@judemelros) January 11, 2025

🤣🤣 just bring my chips first bro — Delusional Thomas (@MostDopeVeteran) January 11, 2025

Sometimes ‘Happy Birthday’ can take on a whole new meaning when you throw in accents and misheard lyrics.

Apio verde to you!!



That’s how my aunt used to sing HB. It’s what she heard when everyone was singing.



It means green celery to you.🤣🤣🤣 — JoAnn Garcia 🇺🇸 (@JoAnnDSRTX01) January 11, 2025

“Hoppy verde too cute.”



Must be a green bunny. — XanderLX (@XanderLX2) January 11, 2025

It's a beautiful Oppie Bairday To U. — 𝕽𝖊𝖇𝖆 𝕷𝖆 𝕬𝖒𝖊𝖗𝖎𝖈𝖆𝖓𝖆🍷🐶🇺🇸 (@Rebalooks) January 11, 2025

Sometimes, it feels like we don’t deserve Trump. He’s so meme-worthy and has a good sense of humor about himself.

Ive never seen anything point out and sum up his perpetually dissatisfied faced expression. This is too good — Kryso (@Kryso_0) January 11, 2025

No one, and I mean no one can make Faces like our POTUS — 🇺🇸🐅Clemson Nut🐅🇺🇸 (@clemson_nut) January 11, 2025

That was Trump at one of his 2016 debates!!! — Diane Rossi (@DianeRo00319203) January 11, 2025

This won't happen after he buys Mexico. — LotharZogg (@LotharZoggisyou) January 11, 2025

This is how most Americans are waiting for January 20. — Shango MaruTuk (@ShangoMe68) January 11, 2025

Yes, Inauguration Day feels like it’s taking forever to get here. But, we have to be patient. Just a few more days and we’ll have our chips snd salsa plus President Trump back in the White House.