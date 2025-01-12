Mariachi Madness: We Know It’s Someone’s Birthday but President Trump Needs His Chips and Salsa

Slash and Burn: Narcissistic Nero Newsom Refused to Listen to the Wise...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  2:00 AM on January 12, 2025
AP Photo/Sofia Jaramillo, File

We’ve all been there before. You sit down with family or friends at a Mexican food restaurant. Everything’s going great, but you need a refill on your chips and salss. When you try to get your server’s attention suddenly the music starts and your server is joining in. You then sit there waiting and waiting and waiting for them to finish singing ‘Happy Birthday’ at another table.

Well, it’s happened to President Donald Trump, too! (WATCH)

Yes, it feels like an eternity. It’s not always at Mexican food restaurants, either. Let’s see what posters have to say.

Sometimes ‘Happy Birthday’ can take on a whole new meaning when you throw in accents and misheard lyrics.

Sometimes, it feels like we don’t deserve Trump. He’s so meme-worthy and has a good sense of humor about himself.

Yes, Inauguration Day feels like it’s taking forever to get here. But, we have to be patient. Just a few more days and we’ll have our chips snd salsa plus President Trump back in the White House.

