Lynda Carter's not-so-clever attempt to push climate change hysteria far from WONDER-ful

Has Hollywood gotten dumber over the years or has social media just given us more of a view into their particular brand of moronic? We're leaning toward the idea that they've always been this dense and that Twitter (X) and other platforms have empowered them to make fools of themselves for clicks and taps.

Hey, when you're desperate for attention you'll take what you can get.

Good or bad.

Case in point, this tweet about climate change from Lynda Carter:

This heat wave is a reminder that climate change is real and brutal. pic.twitter.com/mxy8qPfkuq — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) July 30, 2023

Yeah yeah yeah.

Sure, climate has always changes and continues to "change". They left has always worked the grift/power grab angle of Climate to enrich themselves and their disciples. They just need more money to change the climate, sure. #WakeUpWonderWoman pic.twitter.com/vo0nE2Veto — Stop the invasion! (@2_davos) July 31, 2023

Summer in the desert - expected!



Remove the vinyl boots, Linda. That's not a smart decision, is it? — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) July 31, 2023

It's called SUMMER, pumpkin.

Which is typically the hottest month of the year.

Yup.

Interesting that we went from global cooling, to global warming, to "climate CHANGE." I am so disappointed that you have been sucked up into this. Think back to the acid rain, the hole in the ozone, etc, etc, for five decades that I've been alive they have told us we would die. — Sally Tanner (@sally_tanner) July 31, 2023

Hey, at least she's not calling child sex trafficking a conspiracy theory this time.

Member that?

We do.

