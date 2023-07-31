Lynda Carter's not-so-clever attempt to push climate change hysteria far from WONDER-ful

Donald Trump is making it easier for shady scam groups to target his...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:14 PM on July 31, 2023
Sarah D.

Has Hollywood gotten dumber over the years or has social media just given us more of a view into their particular brand of moronic? We're leaning toward the idea that they've always been this dense and that Twitter (X) and other platforms have empowered them to make fools of themselves for clicks and taps.

Hey, when you're desperate for attention you'll take what you can get.

Good or bad.

Case in point, this tweet about climate change from Lynda Carter:

Yeah yeah yeah.

It's called SUMMER, pumpkin.

Which is typically the hottest month of the year.

Yup.

Sam J.

Hey, at least she's not calling child sex trafficking a conspiracy theory this time.

Member that?

We do.

***

***

