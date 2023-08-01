Oversight Committee shares critical takeaways from Devon Archer testimony in DAMNING thread and WOW

'Inappropriate showers' ... Tom Elliott brutally takes media's Joe Biden is a 'loving...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:52 AM on August 01, 2023
Meme

There is a lot of noise from the mainstream media and the Left (same difference, we know) about Devon Archer's testimony so we all know that means one thing ... it's really bad for Creepy, sorry, Sleepy Uncle Joe and his degenerate, drug-addicted son, Hunter. Heck, we're surprised Rep. Dan Goldman isn't out there talking about how it's a GREAT THING Joe was involved with Hunter's businesses because that proves what a good dad he was or something.

We know, we shouldn't give him any ideas.

Welp, lucky for us all, the Oversight Committee released a thread of 'critical takeaways' that helps us all cut through the noise and focus on what was really revealed yesterday.

Take a look:

So wait? He didn't just join in to talk about the weather? 

HA HA HA HA HA

Only a moron would think this wasn't about Hunter using his dad and his dad's office at the time as a way to show off his 'brand' and connections.

Keep going.

'Inappropriate showers' ... Tom Elliott brutally takes media's Joe Biden is a 'loving father' spin APART
Sam J.

In other words, Hunter's daddy kept them in business. 

Gosh, we feel shocked.

We already have lots and lots of concerns, just add this one to the pile.

Hrm.

Better than Pedo Peter, we guess.

Crazy, right?

But like the rest of you, we're all asking, 'NOW WHAT?!' What are they going to do with all of this? Sadly, we're not holding our breath.

***

