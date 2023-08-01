Oversight Committee shares critical takeaways from Devon Archer testimony in DAMNING thread and WOW

There is a lot of noise from the mainstream media and the Left (same difference, we know) about Devon Archer's testimony so we all know that means one thing ... it's really bad for Creepy, sorry, Sleepy Uncle Joe and his degenerate, drug-addicted son, Hunter. Heck, we're surprised Rep. Dan Goldman isn't out there talking about how it's a GREAT THING Joe was involved with Hunter's businesses because that proves what a good dad he was or something.

We know, we shouldn't give him any ideas.

Welp, lucky for us all, the Oversight Committee released a thread of 'critical takeaways' that helps us all cut through the noise and focus on what was really revealed yesterday.

🚨DEVON ARCHER TAKEAWAYS 🚨



We completed a transcribed interview with Biden associate, Devon Archer.



Archer’s testimony confirms Joe Biden lied to the American people when he said he had no knowledge about his son’s business dealings and was not involved.



Critical takeaways 👇 — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) July 31, 2023

Take a look:

When Joe Biden was Vice President of the United States, he joined Hunter Biden’s dinners with his foreign business associates in person or by speakerphone over 20 times. — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) July 31, 2023

Devon Archer testified that the value of adding Hunter Biden to Burisma’s board was “the brand” and confirmed that then-Vice President Joe Biden was “the brand” and that the 20 phone calls were to sell “the brand.” — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) July 31, 2023

So wait? He didn't just join in to talk about the weather?

HA HA HA HA HA

Only a moron would think this wasn't about Hunter using his dad and his dad's office at the time as a way to show off his 'brand' and connections.

Keep going.

In fact, Devon Archer admitted that “Burisma would have gone out of business if ‘the brand’ had not been attached to it.” Because of the Bidens’ involvement, people would have been intimidated to mess with Burisma legally. — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) July 31, 2023

In other words, Hunter's daddy kept them in business.

In December 2015, Mykola Zlochevsky, the owner of Burisma, and Vadym Pozharski, an executive of Burisma, placed constant pressure on Hunter Biden to get help from D.C. regarding the Ukrainian prosecutor, Viktor Shokin. Shokin was investigating Burisma for corruption. — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) July 31, 2023

Gosh, we feel shocked.

Hunter Biden, along with Zlochevsky and Pozharski, “called D.C.” to discuss the matter. Biden, Zlochevsky, and Pozharski stepped away to make the call. This raises concerns that Hunter Biden was in violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act. — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) July 31, 2023

We already have lots and lots of concerns, just add this one to the pile.

Joe Biden was dialed into a dinner in Paris with a French energy company and in China with Jonathan Li, the CEO of BHR. Then-VP Biden also had coffee with Li in Beijing and even wrote a letter of recommendation for college for Li’s daughter. — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) July 31, 2023

Hrm.

Archer confirmed Joe Biden was referred to as “my guy” by Hunter Biden. — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) July 31, 2023

Better than Pedo Peter, we guess.

In 2014, then-VP Biden attended a business dinner with Hunter & his associates at Café Milano in D.C. Elena Baturina, a Russian oligarch who is the widow of the former mayor of Moscow, was an attendee. Notably, the Biden Admin’s public sanctions do not contain Baturina. — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) July 31, 2023

Crazy, right?

But like the rest of you, we're all asking, 'NOW WHAT?!' What are they going to do with all of this? Sadly, we're not holding our breath.

