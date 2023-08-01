YAAAS! Megyn Kelly just needs ONE pic-tweet to OWN Neil deGrasse Tyson pushing woke gender science

As Twitchy reported earlier, Neil deGrasse Tyson decided to throw his hat into the 'woke gender sciences' debate by trying to DEFEND it based on what percentage of male/female he feels every day. Funny how he thinks it makes him female to want to wear makeup.

In essence, he's admitting there are just two sexes but we digress.

To refresh your memories (sorry, but we need to for this one), watch:

“Today I feel 80% female, 20% male. I’m going to put on makeup”



Neil deGrasse Tyson defends the pseudoscience of Woke gender studies. pic.twitter.com/4G8KxnTaEs — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) July 31, 2023

While Chloe Cole did an exceptional job 'schooling' Neil, Megyn Kelly dropped him on his head:

Love that.

And we know, it's totally cliché but BOOM.

So much boom.

We love you Megyn pic.twitter.com/eidLCw0NnZ — EF the dumb Shiz (@dumb_ef) August 1, 2023

Heh.

@neiltyson is so pathetic on so many levels. He is truly a joke. — TheBuzzcast (@TheBuzzcast) August 1, 2023

Too bad he's not funny.

Still so strange to me that this even has to be said. — Chase Sawyer (@ChaseSawman) August 1, 2023

That this even has to be said is even more proof that we are living in extremely stupid times.

Yay us.

