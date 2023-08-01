'Former trans kid' Chloe Cole SCHOOLS Neil deGrasse Tyson for defending Woke gender studies (watch)

We did not have Neil deGrasse Tyson beclowns himself defending woke gender studies on our Bingo card for this week but you know, nothing really should really surprise us anymore. Ok, that's not true, if Joe Biden admitted he lied about even just ONE THING that might surprise us. Might.

But Neil nuking what was left of his credibility?

Not surprised really. Sort of puzzled as to why he felt the need to inject himself into this particular argument but not surprised.

Watch this insanity:

“Today I feel 80% female, 20% male. I’m going to put on makeup”



Neil deGrasse Tyson defends the pseudoscience of Woke gender studies. pic.twitter.com/4G8KxnTaEs — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) July 31, 2023

Bro.

Dude.

Please, no pictures of yourself in makeup. Please.

Enter Chloe Cole:

I watched @neiltyson flail around trying to describe gender as a spectrum and decided to refute some of his points in a short video. pic.twitter.com/CaU9XyHrBA — Chloe Cole ⭐️ (@ChoooCole) August 1, 2023

What she said.

So much.

There are two sexes ... lots of personalities.

Neil could learn a thing or FIVE from her. But we're pretty sure he won't be listening to what she has to say anytime soon.

He’s so disingenuous 🙄 — 🤐The Silenced Majority 🤐 (@DsCorrupt) August 1, 2023

That is WAAAAY nicer than the word we have for him.

Ahem.

Just lost so much respect for @neiltyson 😑 — Val💃 (@ExcusedEarly) August 1, 2023

There were still people who respected Neil? Huh. Who knew?

Just ask him if he feels the same way about race — Seppie (@Seppie123456) August 1, 2023

“I wonder what his gender was when he recorded this… He’s probably like 50% male.” 😂 — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) August 1, 2023

C'mon, 55% at least.

Heh.

***

***

